Mustapha MARZOUQ

Multi-cultural, Trilingual, Senior Manager who is recognized as a dynamic leader. Appointed as Consulting Director for Strategic Accounts for SUPRALOG. Successively, Key Account Manager then Account Manager in the Large Corporate Accounts Segment at DELL and NCR, in France.



Specialties:

• General Management

• Sales and business unit management (P&L)

• Team leadership and people management (direct and cross division)

• Go-to-market strategy and business development

• Key account development and management, strategic project management

• International experience



For any Message, please contact me Via LinkedIn !



Mes compétences :

Management

Coaching

Conseil

Vente

Recrutement

Marketing

Account management

Information Technology

Ressources humaines

Direction générale