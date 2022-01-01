Menu

Mustapha MARZOUQ

Antibes Juan les Pins

En résumé

Multi-cultural, Trilingual, Senior Manager who is recognized as a dynamic leader. Appointed as Consulting Director for Strategic Accounts for SUPRALOG. Successively, Key Account Manager then Account Manager in the Large Corporate Accounts Segment at DELL and NCR, in France.

Specialties:
• General Management
• Sales and business unit management (P&L)
• Team leadership and people management (direct and cross division)
• Go-to-market strategy and business development
• Key account development and management, strategic project management
• International experience

Mes compétences :
Management
Coaching
Conseil
Vente
Recrutement
Marketing
Account management
Information Technology
Ressources humaines
Direction générale

Entreprises

  • SUPRALOG - Directeur du Département Consulting

    Antibes Juan les Pins 2008 - maintenant Supralog is a software company (editor and services) based in Sophia Antipolis (famous technology park based in the south east of France)

    Many areas of management and leadership in my current position:
    - Business Unit Management
    - Team management
    - Business Developments
    - People development (recruiting, coaching, developing)
    - P&L, Revenue and other internal KPI

  • NCR - Account Manager

    2006 - 2008 Responsibilities:
    - Global management of Large Corporate Accounts with headquarters in France: HSBC - Carrefour - EuroInformation
    - Build, develop and manage Business
    - Deliver results
    - 12M$ revenue/year
    - Achievements: 2007: 140%

    NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a global technology company leading how the world connects, interacts and transacts with business. NCR’s assisted- and self-service solutions and comprehensive support services address the needs of retail, financial, travel, healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, gaming and public sector organizations in more than 100 countries.

  • DELL - Key Account Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2004 - 2006 Responsibilities:
    - Global management of Large Corporate Accounts with headquarters in France: Saint Gobain, Thomson and Faurecia
    - Create a trusted relationship with the client and demonstrate how Dell can be the best partner for IT Solutions
    - Build, develop and manage Business
    - Deliver results
    - 10M$ revenue/year
    - Achievements: 2005: 120% - 2006: 180%

  • Acial consulting - Ingénieur commercial Junior

    2003 - 2003

Formations

