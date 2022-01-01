Mustapha MEZGRANE

Actuellement, je développe mon activité dans le domaine automotive en accompagnant des entreprises dans le lancement de leurs activités.
Mes compétences :
Automotive
Supply chain
Kaizen
Lean Logistique
Coaching professionnel
Microsoft Word / Un niveau en anglais technique &
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 98
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Autocad 14 / 2010
Supply Chain Management, ET GESTION DES EQUIPES, l
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 9x
Logistics
Autocad
responsible for the parts
responsible for the design
job training
external audit
Supply Chain Management
Inventory Management
Audit