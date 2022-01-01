Menu

Mustapha MEZGRANE

ALGER

En résumé

Actuellement, je développe mon activité dans le domaine automotive en accompagnant des entreprises dans le lancement de leurs activités.


Mes compétences :
Automotive
Supply chain
Kaizen
Lean Logistique
Coaching professionnel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 98
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Autocad 14 / 2010
Supply Chain Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 9x
Logistics
Autocad
responsible for the parts
responsible for the design
job training
external audit
Supply Chain Management
Inventory Management
Audit

Entreprises

  • À titre privé - Consultant & Free-lance

    2013 - maintenant Consultant en Free-lance, lancement & suivi d'une entreprise dans la tôlerie et peinture

  • SODI AUTOMOTIVE Filiale de CEVITAL - Directeur Après-Vente (pièces & Service)

    2011 - 2013 Directeur Après-Vente auprès de SODI AUTOMOTIVE le représentant exclusif des marques FIAT, FIAT PRO, ALFA ROMEO & LANCIA ayant activement participé au projet de lancement de ces marques en Algérie, et la mise en place du service après vente et de la pièce de rechange. Responsable du développement de l’activité importation & commerciale du SAV et de son réseau d’agents agrées sur toute l’Algérie.

  • Altruck Volvo - Directeur Après-Vente (Pièces & Service)

    2010 - 2011 Directeur Après-Vente auprès d'Altruck Volvo Algérie représentant exclusif de la marque VOLVO TRUCKS en Algérie, ayant lancé l'activité après vente de la succursale d'Oran, le renforcement du réseau d'agents agrées d'ALTRUCK, et la mise en place d'une politique commerciale du SAV, et l'amélioration du processus supply chain & approvisionnement de la pièce de rechange.

  • NISSAN ALGERIE - National Parts Manager

    2009 - 2010 Directeur pièce de rechange de NISSAN ALGERIE, responsable de l’importation et de la distribution de la pièce de rechange d’origine NISSAN, ayant réalisé la conception et le montage du magasin central de plus de 3000m2, et le support du réseau d’agents agrées.

  • HYUNDAI MOTOR ALGERIE Filiale de CEVITAL - Directeur pièce de rechange

    2006 - 2009 Directeur pièce de rechange de HYUNDAI MOTOR ALGERIE, responsable de l'importation et de la distribution de la pièce de rechange d'origine HYUNDAI. Ayant réorganisé toute l'activité importation et commercialisation de la pièce de rechange et le renforcement du réseau d'agents agrées sur le plan logistique et formation. Ce qui a relancé les ventes et renforcé la disponibilité de la pièce de rechange.
    Ayant aussi lancé la succursale de HYUNDAI MOTOR ALGERIE à Alger centre.

  • TOYOTA ALGERIE - Directeur Central de la pièce de rechange

    2005 - 2006 Directeur Central de la pièce de rechange de TOYOTA ALGERIE, responsable de l’importation et de la distribution de la pièce de rechange d’origine TOYOTA et des accessoires, sur tout le territoire national pour les succursales et le réseau d’agents agrées.

  • TOYOTA ALGERIE - Directeur du magasin central

    2004 - 2005 Directeur du magasin central de TOYOTA ALGÉRIE, responsable de l'importation et de la distribution de la pièce de rechange d'origine TOYOTA, ayant réorganisé les opérations logistique au niveau du magasin central(réceptions & livraisons) et mis en place le système de réception avec code à barres.

  • JALCO TOYOTA - Project Manager

    2002 - 2004 Project Manager à la société JALCO TOYOTA, ayant réalisé la conception, le suivi de montage et la commande des équipements du magasin central de pièces de rechange CPD (prés de 4000m2) de JALCO TOYOTA actuellement TOYOTA ALGÉRIE.

  • NCA ROUIBA - Ingénieur chargé d’étude

    1999 - 2002 Ingénieur chargé d’étude à la Direction technique de la NCA (Nouvelle Conserverie Algérienne, Groupe Fruital–Coca Cola). Chargé d’étudier les besoins techniques de l’entreprise, d’assurer l’acquisition et le montage sur site des nouveaux équipements et leur mise en service, et ayant effectué le montage d'une station de traitement d'eau et des installations de production de jus. Ayant aussi participé au projet de la certification ISO 9001 de la NCA, durant cette période.

  • COMODHOR INDUSTRIE - Ingénieur d’étude

    1996 - 1999 Ingénieur d’étude responsable de la conception et du suivi de la fabrication des outils de production auprès de la société COMODHOR Industries spécialisée dans la fabrication d’articles métalliques de maroquinerie.

Formations

  • NCA Rouiba (Alger)

    Alger 2013 - 2013 STAGE DE FORMATION

    Stage de formation à la NCA Rouiba pour la réalisation d'un Audit externe selon le référentiel ASLOG dans le cadre de ma formation Master en Supply Chain.

  • CESI Algérie (Alger)

    Alger 2012 - 2014 Diplôme de Master en Supply Chain Management

    Spécialisé en Supply Chain Management auprès
    de l'école CESI ALGERIE filiale du groupe CESI International.

  • Toyota Taiwan & Toyota Japan (Taipei & Nagoya)

    Taipei & Nagoya 2006 - 2006 Perfectionnement

    formation à Toyota Taiwan(Toyota Hotai Motor) et Toyota Japon (Toyota Motor Corporation) sur la supply chain de la pièce de rechange

  • Toyota Algerie SPA (Alger)

    Alger 2004 - 2004 Perfectionnement

    Formation d'un mois à Toyota Arabie Saoudite (Djamil Abdulatif Company) sur la Supply Chain de la pièce de rechange et la gestion des magasins

  • Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie Houari Boumediène (Alger)

    Alger 1989 - 1995 Diplôme d'Ingénieur d'État en GENIE MECANIQUE

    Option Construction Mécanique

  • Lycée Technique D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 1986 - 1989 Baccalaureat Technique

    Option Fabrication Mécanique

