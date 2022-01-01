Retail
Myriam QUÉRÉ
Myriam QUÉRÉ
PARIS
Entreprises
Agence Républic
- Chef de projet Édition
2013 - maintenant
Rue des écoles
- Éditrice
2013 - 2013
Bourrelier Éducation
- Responsable éditoriale
Amiens
2008 - 2012
Éditions Vuibert, Éditions Cobra, Éditions Studyrama...
- Éditrice et rédactrice free-lance
2006 - 2008
Agence d'édition Mativox
- Éditrice et rédactrice
2005 - 2006
Formations
Université Cergy Pontoise Master 2: Finance
Cergy Pontoise
2004 - 2005
DESS Ingénierie éditoriale et communication
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
2003 - 2004
DEA d’histoire sociale et culturelle des XIXe et XXe siècles
