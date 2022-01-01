Nadege SUEUR

Enthusiast Project Lead and Intrapreneur.



Expert in Business Transformation in the world of financial services, working both in English and French, I have contributed for almost 20 years to increasing digital efficiency, sustaining performance, improving customers experience among Finance leaders (life insurance, asset management, Banks, Trade Receivable Insurance, Fintech Start-up).



In our accelerating, Vulnerable, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous world, where many people and businesses are looking for responsible growth, my mission is to successfully support your business and your teams in an innovative and sustainable future.



#CSR #purposeforgood #innovation #intelligencecollective #digital #transformation #blackbelt