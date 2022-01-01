Menu

Nadege SUEUR

  • CNP ASSURANCES
  • Responsable de Projets transverses - Direction des investissements- Département ISR, Gouvernance des Actifs et Risk Management

Paris

En résumé

Enthusiast Project Lead and Intrapreneur.

Expert in Business Transformation in the world of financial services, working both in English and French, I have contributed for almost 20 years to increasing digital efficiency, sustaining performance, improving customers experience among Finance leaders (life insurance, asset management, Banks, Trade Receivable Insurance, Fintech Start-up).

In our accelerating, Vulnerable, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous world, where many people and businesses are looking for responsible growth, my mission is to successfully support your business and your teams in an innovative and sustainable future.

#CSR #purposeforgood #innovation #intelligencecollective #digital #transformation #blackbelt

Entreprises

  • CNP ASSURANCES - Responsable de Projets transverses - Direction des investissements- Département ISR, Gouvernance des Actifs et Risk Management

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Euler Hermes - Strategy and innovation Business Manager

    Direction générale | Courbevoie 2010 - 2018 Digitalisation des parcours clients administration des contrats, facturation, comptabilité selfcare.
    Etude d opportunité RPA
    Etude d opportunité d offshoring des back offices finance
    Optimisation des processus et de la performance financière des back offices

Formations

  • EM LYON (Ecully)

    Ecully 1995 - 1999

