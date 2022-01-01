Retail
Najat AKODAD
Najat AKODAD
Avignon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Fiscalité
Entreprises
Naturex
- Responsable Fiscal et Douanes Groupe
Avignon
2014 - maintenant
Naturex
- Responsable Fiscal Groupe
Avignon
2012 - maintenant
CERFRANCE Méditerranée
- Juriste-Fiscaliste
Paris
2011 - 2012
PwC
- Tax Advisor
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2009 - 2011
CMS Bureau Francis Lefebre
- Stagiaire Fiscalité
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2009 - 2009
FIDAL
- Stagiaire Fiscalité
Paris La Défense Cedex
2008 - 2008
FIDAL
- Stagiaire Corporate
Paris La Défense Cedex
2007 - 2007
Formations
Business School Of Luxembourg (Luxembourg)
Luxembourg
2010 - 2011
Intermédiate business English - Mention B
Business School Of Luxembourg (Luxembourg)
Luxembourg
2010 - 2011
Cycle B, Fiscalité internationale
Business School Of Luxembourg (Luxembourg)
Luxembourg
2009 - 2010
TVA - Mention AB
Centre De Droit De L'Entreprise, Université De Montpellier I
Montpellier
2009 - 2009
D.U. Certificat d'études spécialisées en Droit Fiscal - Mention AB
Université Nancy 2
Nancy
2008 - 2009
Certificat de Corporate Finance
Mention Bien
Université Nancy 2
Nancy
2008 - 2009
Master 2, Droit de l'entreprise et des affaires
Université Nancy 2
Nancy
2008 - 2009
Diplôme de Juriste Conseil Entreprise - DJCE
Mention AB
Université Besançon Franche Comte
Besancon
2007 - 2008
Master 1 Juriste d'Entreprise
Mention AB
Université Besançon Franche Comte
Besancon
2006 - 2007
Licence de droit privé
Mention AB
