Najat AKODAD

Avignon

Mes compétences :
Fiscalité

Entreprises

  • Naturex - Responsable Fiscal et Douanes Groupe

    Avignon 2014 - maintenant

  • Naturex - Responsable Fiscal Groupe

    Avignon 2012 - maintenant

  • CERFRANCE Méditerranée - Juriste-Fiscaliste

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • PwC - Tax Advisor

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2009 - 2011

  • CMS Bureau Francis Lefebre - Stagiaire Fiscalité

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2009 - 2009

  • FIDAL - Stagiaire Fiscalité

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2008 - 2008

  • FIDAL - Stagiaire Corporate

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2007 - 2007

