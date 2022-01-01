Retail
Nathalie VERSIGNY
Nathalie VERSIGNY
SAINT -JUÉRY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BP Occitane
- Risques & Conformité
2011 - maintenant
BP Occitane
- Trésorerie - Gestion de bilan
2001 - 2011
CNP Assurances
- Contrôle de gestion
Paris
1992 - 2001
Formations
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC
Paris
1989 - 1992
Gestion des PME
