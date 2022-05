Nathalie WARDE

Independent consultant located in Geneva-CH.



Specialized in Technical Operations (Manufacturing Operations) in Healthcare Industries with a pragmatic approach to deliver sustainable results, providing coaching and assistance in:



- Sourcing IN & OUT and Contract Manufacturing projects, such as production transfers of finished goods, roll-out, new product introduction



- Quality Assurance: GMP compliance, preparation to Health Authorities GMP certification



- Training: Project management, Outsourcing/Offshoring, GMP basics



Mes compétences :

Gestion de Projets

Outsourcing

GMP

Industrie pharmaceutique

Formation

Conseil