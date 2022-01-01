Nathanael DAHAN

-
InAdeo
- Finance Consulting
2017 - maintenant
Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management:
Middle Office - Alternative Multi-management
Project: Implementation of the new Fund Dealing process between Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management and CACEIS Luxembourg.
Contribution:
Reporting to operations management and in conjunction with the project manager:
- Production monitoring of the new process implementation.
- Drafting of end-of-day reports on encountered technical issues.
- Proposal and drafting operating procedures.
- Operational teams support.
- VBA macros to generate KPIs automatically.
Environment:
SimCorp Dimension
-
BNP Paribas Securities Services
- Account Manager, Listed Derivatices
Pantin
2013 - 2017
Responsibilities:
- Monitoring daily production and Settlement Delivery of Listed Derivatives operations on Eurex market
- Daily reconciliation between Clearing House and Bank.
- Training newcomers on Listed Derivatives, Risks, Clearing and reconciliation.
Contributions:
- Writing procedures on daily activity for newcomers and the new tools functions
- Process of tests for all the Ubix/Lisa releases and for the new directives: EMIR, new Eurex workstation C7, and new risk calculation: PRISMA. Monitoring in HP Quality Center.
Environment:
- Back office: Ubix (Sungard), SWIFT, Intellimatch. Middle Office: Lisa (Ateo), Eurex Clearing Workstation, Neolink. Projects: Quality Center (HP)
-
Bnp Paribas
- Gestionnaire Middle Office
Paris
2011 - 2013
Responsibilities:
- Prime Brokerage, Treasury and Securities department (2012-2013):
- Daily reconciliation and monitoring of cash and securities, between depositary, bank and Hedge Funds clients.
- Creation of daily Funding board for the Front Office
- Listed Derivatives (2011-2012)
- Daily reconciliation and trade confirmations between Front Office and Depositary Bank.
- Stock Lending Settlement (2011):
- Monitoring settlement delivery on Stock Landing transactions.
- Cash and securities reconciliation between Front Office and Depositary Bank.
Contributions:
- Creation of macros to generate instructions solving accounting breaks, reporting statistics to set up the Straight To Processing project (electronical confirmations between Front Office to depositary).
- Creation of daily and monthly activity procedures for the newcomers.
Environment:
Stock Lending: Bolivar, Cash reconciliation: Picasso, Matisse, Atlas 2, Intellimatch, Front Office: Power, Murex, Middle Office: Calypso.
-
BNP Paribas Securities Services
- Back Office Manager
Pantin
2007 - 2009
Responsibilities:
- Bank reconciliation of cash movements. Investigation of unknown movements or suspect funds on depositary side. Payment processing via SWIFT.
Contributions:
- Writing procedures for each tool and how to get the access and writing handbook for newcomers.
Environment:
- Cash reconciliation: Intellimatch, Payments: SWIFT Alliance, MTS.
-
BNP Paribas
- Youth Market Assistant
Paris
2006 - 2006
Writing mailing to sell financial services, research of potential prospects, follow-up, study of competition. Receptionist in bank branch (giving information, banking operations, meetings)