Nathanael DAHAN

PARIS

Entreprises

  • InAdeo - Finance Consulting

    2017 - maintenant Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management:
    Middle Office - Alternative Multi-management

    Project: Implementation of the new Fund Dealing process between Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management and CACEIS Luxembourg.

    Contribution:

    Reporting to operations management and in conjunction with the project manager:

    - Production monitoring of the new process implementation.
    - Drafting of end-of-day reports on encountered technical issues.
    - Proposal and drafting operating procedures.
    - Operational teams support.
    - VBA macros to generate KPIs automatically.

    Environment:
    SimCorp Dimension

  • BNP Paribas Securities Services - Account Manager, Listed Derivatices

    Pantin 2013 - 2017  Responsibilities:

    - Monitoring daily production and Settlement Delivery of Listed Derivatives operations on Eurex market
    - Daily reconciliation between Clearing House and Bank.
    - Training newcomers on Listed Derivatives, Risks, Clearing and reconciliation.

     Contributions:

    - Writing procedures on daily activity for newcomers and the new tools functions
    - Process of tests for all the Ubix/Lisa releases and for the new directives: EMIR, new Eurex workstation C7, and new risk calculation: PRISMA. Monitoring in HP Quality Center.

     Environment:

    - Back office: Ubix (Sungard), SWIFT, Intellimatch. Middle Office: Lisa (Ateo), Eurex Clearing Workstation, Neolink. Projects: Quality Center (HP)

  • Bnp Paribas - Gestionnaire Middle Office

    Paris 2011 - 2013  Responsibilities:

    - Prime Brokerage, Treasury and Securities department (2012-2013):

    - Daily reconciliation and monitoring of cash and securities, between depositary, bank and Hedge Funds clients.
    - Creation of daily Funding board for the Front Office

    - Listed Derivatives (2011-2012)

    - Daily reconciliation and trade confirmations between Front Office and Depositary Bank.

    - Stock Lending Settlement (2011):

    - Monitoring settlement delivery on Stock Landing transactions.
    - Cash and securities reconciliation between Front Office and Depositary Bank.

     Contributions:

    - Creation of macros to generate instructions solving accounting breaks, reporting statistics to set up the Straight To Processing project (electronical confirmations between Front Office to depositary).
    - Creation of daily and monthly activity procedures for the newcomers.

     Environment:

    Stock Lending: Bolivar, Cash reconciliation: Picasso, Matisse, Atlas 2, Intellimatch, Front Office: Power, Murex, Middle Office: Calypso.

  • BNP Paribas Securities Services - Back Office Manager

    Pantin 2007 - 2009  Responsibilities:

    - Bank reconciliation of cash movements. Investigation of unknown movements or suspect funds on depositary side. Payment processing via SWIFT.

     Contributions:

    - Writing procedures for each tool and how to get the access and writing handbook for newcomers.

     Environment:

    - Cash reconciliation: Intellimatch, Payments: SWIFT Alliance, MTS.

  • BNP Paribas - Youth Market Assistant

    Paris 2006 - 2006 Writing mailing to sell financial services, research of potential prospects, follow-up, study of competition. Receptionist in bank branch (giving information, banking operations, meetings)

Formations

  • INSEEC

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Corporate Finance

    Financial and strategic analysis of company
    Business Law
    Anglo-American Financial Accounting
    Advanced Accounting
    Business Tax System
    Corporate Finance
    The Law of Corporate Finance and Financial Markets
    Fiscal and accounting management for groups
    Structured finance and leverage buy-out
    Business Transfer
    Venture capital and development of innovative companies
    Business Valuation
    Structure and negotia

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Banque Finance Assurance - Back &Middle Office

    •Gestion des bases de données
    •Statistiques
    •Mathématiques financières
    •Environnement national et international de la banque et de la finance
    •Comptabilité bancaire
    •Droit bancaire
    •Risque, audit et contrôle
    •Les systèmes d’échange et moyens de paiement
    •Mécanismes d’épargne
    •Bourse / OST / OPCVM
    •Marchés financiers
    •Management de projet

  • Ecole Supérieure Vente Et Exportation BTS Management des Unités Commerciales

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Management, Marketing, Gestion

    Economics and law
    Business management
    Business administration and management of business units
    Analysis and conduct of the business relationship
    Business unit development project
    Commercial IT
    Commercial communication

