Nicolas ANDRÉ

  • Airbus
  • Talent Acquisition Specialist Emerging jobs

Blagnac

En résumé

Experienced professional in the field of recruitment and passionate about employment operations and project management in an international environment, enthusiastic about the evolution of recruitment practices in an uncertain and digital world.

Entreprises

  • Airbus - Talent Acquisition Specialist Emerging jobs

    Ressources humaines | Blagnac (31700) 2017 - maintenant I am in charge of the end-to-end recruitment of complex and emerging profiles for Airbus Commercial Aircraft France

    In addition to my recruitment activities, I participate in many recruitment-related projects:
    Hackathon for recruiters, assessment of new recruitment tools and trends, new RBP role, benchmark sourcing, personas, interview techniques, retention of early career talent, new sourcing methods, salary database, etc.

  • Corinne Cabanes et As - Responsable Pôle Recrutement

    Toulouse (31000) 2015 - 2017

  • Hommes et Développement - Consultant RH

    toulouse 2013 - 2015

  • Cabinet de conseil en recrutement TASTE - Consultant

    2011 - 2012

  • Claude Jeanne Selection - Chargé de recrutement

    2008 - 2011

  • Groupagora - Ingénieur commercial RH IT

    PARIS 2007 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

