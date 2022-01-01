Menu

Nicolas GUILLIER

During my previous experiences i had the opportunity to manage digital campaign on Facebook and i also had the opportunity to manage consultant team. At Microsoft France i had to manage the trade marketing aspect: Business Development, management of partner and implementation of a new Reporting program done on my own (ZYME).
I'm actually Working in Oracle in the consulting division as consultant

Mes compétences :
Pack office
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
GIMP

Entreprises

  • Oracle - Consultant

    Colombes 2017 - maintenant

  • Oracle - Junior project manager

    Colombes 2016 - 2016 Working on an HCM project for IPSOS:
    - Monitoring and controlling activities.
    - Plan resource and time.
    - Management of an offshore human resource.
    - Funcitonal consultant

  • Microsoft - Assistant trade marketing

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2015 - 2015 - Orchestrer la mise en place du plan de communication « Surface » avec les revendeurs agrées et en collaboration avec le marketing produit Surface de Microsoft
    - Orchestrer la mise en place des activités de "génération de lead Surface" avec les revendeurs agrées et en collaboration avec le marketing produit Surface de Microsoft
    - Suivre la création du « contenus Surface » avant sa publication avec les partenaires et le marketing produit Surface de MSFT: brochures, fiches produit, bannière web…
    - Organiser les sessions « readiness produit » avec le partenaire et le marketing produit Surface de Microsoft
    - Organiser les sessions de « sensibilisation à l’offre commerciale Surface » avec le partenaire et les équipes « vente » de Microsoft» (BLITZ)
    - Assurer la communication des offres Surface aux partenaires (offre, produit etc)
    - Accompagner le partenaire dans la gestion de ses demandes de budget marketing avec l’outil « MyOrder» et « CHIP » et en collaboration avec l’équipe Channel Incentive de Microsoft
    - Collecter les preuves d'exécution des activités décidées avec les partenaires à l’issue des opérations
    - Veiller à la reception des reporting de vente Surface des partenaires pour établir un tableau de bord hebdomadaire

  • SocialMoov - Chef de projet et conseil digital Junior

    Paris 2014 - 2015 - Analyser et conseiller les clients sur la stratégie d’achat médias à mettre en place.
    - Conseil en stratégie web.
    - Implémenter les campagnes publicitaires Facebook et Twitter sur la plateforme SocialMoov.
    - Suivre et optimiser les performances des campagnes médias quotidiennement.
    -Appuyer

  • Sophie dupaigne conseil - Chef de projet junior

    2014 - 2014 - Veille stratégique interne : projet « ange gardien ».
    - Activité commerciale.
    - Edition de proposition commerciale et convention.
    - Organisation d’événements.

  • Jde-international.com - Créateur & administrateur

    2013 - 2014 Journal de l'étudiant international, Créateur et administrateur
    - Élaboration du site.
    - Elaboration Business plan.
    - Campagne publicitaire.

  • ERDF - Stage

    2012 - 2012 - Enquête technique et technologique des moyens à mettre en œuvre pour l'établissement du projet. ;
    - Construction et mise à jour d'un tableau de bord. ;
    - Animation et préparation de réunions.

  • ERDF - Stagiaire auprès du chef de projet

    2012 - 2012 - Construction et mise à jour d’un tableau de bord.
    - Animation et préparation de réunions.
    - Appréhension de la culture Marocaine.
    - Enquête technique et technologique des moyens à mettre en œuvre pour l’établissement du projet.

  • GrDF - Vacataire saisonnier: traitement de base de donnés

    Paris 2010 - 2010 - Actualisation des données de canalisation de la ville de Paris.
    - Apprentissage des différents logiciels de la société.
    - Apprentissage des gestions clients.

  • Chateau de versailles - Agent de surveillance

    Versailles 2010 - 2010 - Journée de sensibilisation à la sécurité incendie des domaines du château de Versailles
    - Informer le client sur l’histoire de la salle, son utilité à l’époque, les différents remaniements qu’elle subit, connaissances historiques requises.
    - Sécurité, sureté des salles : Veiller à faire respecter le règlement du château de Versailles.

  • GDF SUEZ - Vacataire saisonnier

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2009 Actualisation des données de canalisation de la ville de Paris au moyen des différents logiciels de la société (étude des plans, état des canalisations), gestions des clients.

    Compétences
    Anglais Courant
    Allemand Débutant ,

Formations

