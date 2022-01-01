Menu

Nicolas IMBERT

GRENOBLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Grenoble

En résumé

After 2 years of preparatory classes in Maths, Physics and Engineer Sciences, I decided to join the Industrial Engineering and Management School at Grenoble Institute of Technology, France. Its multidisciplinary program developed even further my scientific skills and my knowledge in human sciences.

3 years later, I am now graduated as a Industrial Engineer. I spent 2 years at school in France learning all the basic skills as Logistic, Project Management and Lean Manufacturing. Then my studies brought me to a great journey of 7 months in Asia where I had the chance to study in the famous university of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and work on new technologies as a researcher at Walailak University, Thailand.

I ended my studies with another working experience of 6 months in a Start-up in Mexico as an information system and sales engineer. I am now looking for a job as Project Manager with 3 speaking languages and various experiences in diferent types of companies.

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Microsoft C-SHARP
JavaScript
WordPress
Supply Chain
Quality management
Microsoft Office
Lean Manufacturing
Inventory Management
Import/Export
Implementation of an ERP/CRM
Dolibarr
5S
Innovation
Six Sigma
5M
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • BOUSTENS SA de CV - Stagiaire Ingénieur système d'information / technico-commercial

    2014 - 2014 Implementing an ERP (Entreprise Resource Planing) in a Start-up Company which imports and sells equipment of control and measurement.
    Moreover, in charge of the sales of technical products as Climatic Chambers. Developing contacts with European suppliers and Mexican clients.

  • Walailak University - Stagiaire chercheur

    2013 - 2013 Research about Augmented Reality for the Industrial field. Three applications has been done using the game engine Unity3D and Vuforia, the Unity3D extension for Augmented Reality.
    Applications are about improving warehousing, a assembly line assistant and education.
    Languages used : Javascript, C#

  • Nanoplas - Consultant Junior

    2013 - 2013 Consulting based on Flow Management, Inventory and Confidentiality for a start-up in the field of microelectronic.

  • Wintour - Animateur

    2012 - 2012 Full-time entertainer in a international campsite which receives up to 6 000 clients in the same time.
    Part of a 12 people team. English speaking.
    Main Activities: Organizing Sport Tournament, Children caring, Evening Shows, Musicals, etc.

  • Wintour - Entertainer

    2012 - 2012 Camping Ca'savio ( an international campsite. European team of 12 people.
    Organization and entertainment of the sport events, activities and evening shows.

  • Schneider Electric - Stagiaire Ouvrier Monteur

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2011 Teamwork in an assembly line in the production department.
    Work experience and social studies for the industrial domain.

Formations

  • The Hong Kong University Of Science And Technology HKUST (Hong Kong)

    Hong Kong 2013 - 2013 Échange international.
    Cours: Innovation, Management International, Entrepreneuriat.

  • The Hong Kong University Of Science And Technology (Hong Kong)

    Hong Kong 2013 - 2013 (Exchange program)
    Innovation & International Management & Entrepreneurship

  • Institut National Polytechnique

    Grenoble 2009 - 2014 Ingénieur génie industriel spécialisé en Ingénierie de la Chaîne Logistique

    Supply Chain, Project Management, Lean Manufacturing, Production, Inventory Management

Réseau