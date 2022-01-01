Nicolas IMBERT

After 2 years of preparatory classes in Maths, Physics and Engineer Sciences, I decided to join the Industrial Engineering and Management School at Grenoble Institute of Technology, France. Its multidisciplinary program developed even further my scientific skills and my knowledge in human sciences.



3 years later, I am now graduated as a Industrial Engineer. I spent 2 years at school in France learning all the basic skills as Logistic, Project Management and Lean Manufacturing. Then my studies brought me to a great journey of 7 months in Asia where I had the chance to study in the famous university of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and work on new technologies as a researcher at Walailak University, Thailand.



I ended my studies with another working experience of 6 months in a Start-up in Mexico as an information system and sales engineer. I am now looking for a job as Project Manager with 3 speaking languages and various experiences in diferent types of companies.



