Menu

Nicolas IVORRA

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Domaines d'expertise personnelle:
-traduction et relecture anglais/français
-management d'équipe
-gestion de projets

Consultez mon profil complet et mes références sur LinkedIn :

http://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolasivorra

Mes compétences :
Localisation
Management
Multimedia
Traduction

Entreprises

  • Indépendant - Traducteur

    2008 - maintenant Independent Translation and Localization Professional
    Self employed
    December 2008 – Present (9 years)

    Main activities : Translation & proofreading (English to French), project management, management of translators, consulting on MMO localization

    Current activities :
    - Translation of Fantasy and Sci/Fi novels for Bragelonne
    - Freelance translation and QA for Loc4games, Native Prime, Studio Arki, Exequo, DL Multimedia, Loc3, T-Recs, Aeria Games, Rubisol, Tethras
    Past activities:
    - project management & management of a team of freelance translators for Exequo
    - Freelance translation and QA for Around the Word
    - project management & management of a team of freelance translators for Tek translations

    MMO projects :
    Lead translator and team leader : Elder Scrolls Online
    Head Localization manager : Warhammer Online, Dark Age of Camelot,
    Translator : Runes of Magic, Aion, City of Heroes, Guild wars 2, Toontown Online etc.

    Other games : Vermintide, Dragon Age 2, Dynasty Warriors 8, Dead or Alive 5, Dungeon Siege 3, Twisted Metal, Supreme Commander 2, Dead Rising 2 etc.

    Translation of numerous flipper, quizz and puzzle games, as well as countless Facebook, Ipod & Ipad games (Fruit Ninja, Clouds & Sheeps, Frozen Front, Jetpack Joyride, Millionaire City...)

    Translation of video game guides (Prima, Brady etc.) for several AAA titles

  • France Telecom - Responsable Localisation

    2004 - 2008 09/2004 à ce jour - France Telecom - GGSL
    Responsable Localisation
    Activité de l'entreprise : localisation de jeux vidéos en ligne et de portails communautaires

    Domaines d'expertise personnelle:
    -management d'équipe et direction de département
    -relations avec des partenaires
    -gestion de projets

    Responsabilités principales :
    - Création et direction d'un département localisation basé à Dublin
    - Management à distance de l'équipe localisation : environ 20 personnes (chefs de projet, coordinateurs et traducteurs)
    - Suivi des partenaires extérieurs (studios de développement aux Etats Unis et en Asie, agences de traduction)
    - Gestion et planning des projets de localisation sur 4 langues

  • France Telecom - Chargé de Localisation

    Paris 2002 - 2004 05/2002 à 09/2004 - Wanadoo - GOA
    Chargé de Localisation Français
    Activité de l'entreprise : localisation de jeux vidéos en ligne et de portails communautaires

    Domaines d'expertise personnelle:
    -gestion de projets
    -traduction Anglais / Français

    Responsabilités principales :
    -Traduction EN=>FR des fichiers de jeu et des éléments annexes, gestion des flux de traduction, suivi des tests et des corrections
    -Suivi des agences de traduction Française et Allemande
    -Encadrement des stagiaires traducteurs

Formations

Réseau