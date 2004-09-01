Nicolas IVORRA

Indépendant
- Traducteur
2008 - maintenant
Independent Translation and Localization Professional
Self employed
December 2008 – Present (9 years)
Main activities : Translation & proofreading (English to French), project management, management of translators, consulting on MMO localization
Current activities :
- Translation of Fantasy and Sci/Fi novels for Bragelonne
- Freelance translation and QA for Loc4games, Native Prime, Studio Arki, Exequo, DL Multimedia, Loc3, T-Recs, Aeria Games, Rubisol, Tethras
Past activities:
- project management & management of a team of freelance translators for Exequo
- Freelance translation and QA for Around the Word
- project management & management of a team of freelance translators for Tek translations
MMO projects :
Lead translator and team leader : Elder Scrolls Online
Head Localization manager : Warhammer Online, Dark Age of Camelot,
Translator : Runes of Magic, Aion, City of Heroes, Guild wars 2, Toontown Online etc.
Other games : Vermintide, Dragon Age 2, Dynasty Warriors 8, Dead or Alive 5, Dungeon Siege 3, Twisted Metal, Supreme Commander 2, Dead Rising 2 etc.
Translation of numerous flipper, quizz and puzzle games, as well as countless Facebook, Ipod & Ipad games (Fruit Ninja, Clouds & Sheeps, Frozen Front, Jetpack Joyride, Millionaire City...)
Translation of video game guides (Prima, Brady etc.) for several AAA titles