Nicolas JAEGER

Mes compétences :
Chargé d'affaire
Finance
Investment
Manager
Relationship
Telecom
Entreprises
Iliad / Free
- Head of Investor Relations
Paris2007 - maintenantJune 2007 Deputy CFO / Head of Investor Relations - ILIAD / FREE - Paris
- In charge of Investor communication (results presentation, roadshows, analysts coverage...). Company listed on SBF 120.
- Treasurer of the group: Negociation of credit facilities (€ 1.2 bn syndicated facility, leasing facilies...), in charge of market deposit and FX and change hedging.
Mai 2005 Relationship Manager – CALYON – Paris
- In charge of the corporate banking activity (Trade finance, Cash management, credit facilities...) for the Telecom sector.
- Responsible of a 4 people team,
Turn-over of the portfolio: €9 million. Total amount of outstanding credit facilities: €2.4 billion.
Mai 2003 Credit Analyst – CALYON – Large Corporate Department - Paris
- Detailed financial analysis of Telecom/Space firms (turnover over 1 G€) and advice on credit rating.
- Presentation of credit folders in credit committee.
- Draft credit proposals, commercial short and medium term loans, syndicated loans, domestic and international guarantees, technical bonds…
Achievements: Co-manager of a team a of 4 staff.
Sept. 01 – Juil. 02 Credit Analyst Assistant– CREDIT LYONNAIS – Large Corporate Department - Paris
- Review credit proposals by performing financial and industry analysis on French / Japanese’s corporate.
- Elaboration of the Credit Department’s opinion and defence of the recommendations in front of the decision-making authorities.
- Assign internal ratings.
Achievements: Implementation of a database that enables to have a Raroc’s approach on each client/operation