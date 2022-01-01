Menu

Nicolas JAEGER

Paris

Mes compétences :
Chargé d'affaire
Finance
Investment
Manager
Relationship
Telecom

Entreprises

  • Iliad / Free - Head of Investor Relations

    Paris 2007 - maintenant June 2007 Deputy CFO / Head of Investor Relations - ILIAD / FREE - Paris
    - In charge of Investor communication (results presentation, roadshows, analysts coverage...). Company listed on SBF 120.
    - Treasurer of the group: Negociation of credit facilities (€ 1.2 bn syndicated facility, leasing facilies...), in charge of market deposit and FX and change hedging.

    Mai 2005 Relationship Manager – CALYON – Paris
    - In charge of the corporate banking activity (Trade finance, Cash management, credit facilities...) for the Telecom sector.
    - Responsible of a 4 people team,

    Turn-over of the portfolio: €9 million. Total amount of outstanding credit facilities: €2.4 billion.

    Mai 2003 Credit Analyst – CALYON – Large Corporate Department - Paris

    - Detailed financial analysis of Telecom/Space firms (turnover over 1 G€) and advice on credit rating.
    - Presentation of credit folders in credit committee.
    - Draft credit proposals, commercial short and medium term loans, syndicated loans, domestic and international guarantees, technical bonds…

    Achievements: Co-manager of a team a of 4 staff.

    Sept. 01 – Juil. 02 Credit Analyst Assistant– CREDIT LYONNAIS – Large Corporate Department - Paris

    - Review credit proposals by performing financial and industry analysis on French / Japanese’s corporate.
    - Elaboration of the Credit Department’s opinion and defence of the recommendations in front of the decision-making authorities.
    - Assign internal ratings.

    Achievements: Implementation of a database that enables to have a Raroc’s approach on each client/operation

Formations

