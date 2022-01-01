Menu

Nicolas JALLAD

Colombes

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

18+ years working either for vendors or customers in the IT and the mobile telecommunication industry.
People management within international environment and new challenges are my driver.
Improving communications between stakeholders to ensure projects success.
Proven ability to work effectively with all levels and functions within any industry, as well as customers and external partners.

Mes compétences :
Customer support
Program Management
Account Management
P&L Management
Team building
Project management

Entreprises

  • Oberthur Technologies - Head of Operations

    Colombes 2013 - maintenant On taking this role, I had to build a 24/7 Operations and Support team and review the service offer as well as the processes to achieve the company SLA commitments.
    - Assessment and creation of 24/7 Call Center and L1 Support Service based in Europe (in 6 months)
    - Revamping the L2 support teams & roles and reinforcing the Operations Service Managers team
    - Working on a global Operations & Support service offer & life cycle process
    - Supervising the delivery of 2 new Data Centers in Europe and USA


    My daily activities are:

    - Managing Solutions within SaaS model 24/7, hosted in OT Data Centers & providing Support & Maintenance services for in premises provided solutions for major Mobile Network Operators and Financial Institutions
    - Leading a team of support engineers based in various countries as well as a group of Operations Service Managers (40 persons)
    - In charge of Support Sales and third party support contracts
    - Customer satisfaction & Performance management

  • EservGlobal - Vice President Customer Support Services

    Malakoff 2012 - 2013 In charge of a centralized and regional support organization (50 persons), providing around the sun real time mission critical support to major mobile companies.

    - Managing L1, L2 and L3 support teams as well as a team of Customer Support Managers (CSM).
    - In charge of Support Sales and all third party support contracts.
    - Team based in various countries.
    - P&L management (+9M€ of annual revenue).
    - Customer satisfaction & relation management.

  • EservGlobal - Services Delivery Manager EMEA

    Malakoff 2008 - 2012 Program Management
    Customer interface
    Team management including personal development plans
    Manage solutions implementation (Software & Services)
    Monitor, control and review the Business Performances

  • FERMA / eServGlobal - Technical Account Manager (TAM)

    2004 - 2008 In charge of the Middle East region customers for all technical aspects (Pre Sales, Services Delivery and Support).

  • France Telecom - IT Buyer Services & Applications

    Paris 2003 - 2004 - Member of France Telecom TOP Sourcing program (€ 4Bn saving).
    - In charge of the Third-Party Maintenance agreements implementation at IT department.
    - Management of € 25M yearly budget.

  • Orange - Technical Information Systems Manager

    Paris 2000 - 2003 - TIS activities organization (Audit, recruitment and mission definition)
    - Resource Management
    - Coordination with other divisions for corporate technical projects
    - Information System Master Plan definition
    - Budget Management (OPEX, CAPEX)
    - Projects Management

  • Orange Support and Consulting - Project Manager

    1998 - 2000 Orange Support & Consulting provides consulting, engineering services and software solutions to the mobile communications industry.

    I managed several projects within the GIS and the IT fields for Orange mobile operators in France, Belgium, Portugal and Egypt.

  • GEOSYS - Project Manager

    puteaux 1997 - 1998 GEOSYS is a company based in France and USA, specialized in Geographic Information consulting, data production and related services.

    In charge of the agricultural control project based on remote sensing, for ONIC (Minister of Agriculture) within the European Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

  • IMAGEO - GIS Engineer

    1995 - 1997 Specialized in Geographical data production for GIS.

Formations

Réseau