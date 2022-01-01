Nicolas JARRIGE

Freescale Semiconductor AZ, USA
- Analog IC Design Leader
2008 - maintenantAs Design Leader of a custom IC for a japanese customer I have been able to build a strong relationship with him and the FSL sale team based in Japan.
Thanks to this project, I also worked with Chinese and French teams such as Product, Test and Characterization.
I did 3 trips in China for a total of 2 months.
I also visited our Japanese customer several times in Nagoya, Japan.
This enhances my professional experiences with an international dimension.
I was successful to work with different cultures.
Freescale semiconducteurs FRANCE
- Analog IC designer