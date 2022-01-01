Retail
Nicolas KLECK
SOUFFLENHEIM
Profil
ICS
- EXPERT-COMPTABLE ASSOCIE
2009 - maintenant
ICS
- EXPERT-COMPTABLE STAGIAIRE - CHEF DE MISSION
2005 - 2008
ICS
- SALARIE EN ALTERANCE
1999 - 2004
Université Strasbourg 3 Robert Schuman Centre Europe
Strasbourg
2003 - 2004
DESCF en alternance
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Strasbourg
2001 - 2003
DECF en alternance
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Strasbourg
1999 - 2001
BTS Comptabilité-Gestion en alternance
Lycée André Maurois
Bischwiller
1996 - 1999
Alexandre BARRACHINA
Eric REINNER RICATEAU
Florence KLECK
Lionel BECKER
Olivier CRIQUI
Patrick GUETTMAN
Thomas LUTTRINGER
Yves KLECK