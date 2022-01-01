Nicolas LE BRAS

Mes compétences :
franchise management
Strategic account management
Sales development
Foreign experience
Bug Tracking System
Vente
Hôtellerie
Entreprises
Hyatt
- Senior Global Sales Director Hyatt Sales Force France
2015 - maintenant
Hyatt
- Regional Director of sales
2014 - 2015
Wyndham hotel Group
- Director Global Sales
2007 - 20147380 Hotels, 15 Brands 7400 Hotels.
Current position : Director Global Sales France
-In charge of the outbound business for corporate transient (RFP process), TMC (Marketing funds and actions), MICE (Sales Force and Go Leads) and Leisure Accounts.
-Increased the Wyndham Hotel Group awareness in the French Market, reaching the 40 RFP per year after 6 years.
-Leader in Strategic account management: managing the APAC and North America Directors of those accounts. (Fixing goals for all regions, action plans, business review through the Sales Force tool and WebEx meetings)
-EMEA Leader for 6 Strategic accounts: Establishing relationship with the EMEA buyers (Spain, Poland…) and liaising with the worldwide account leader.
-Strong Experience with Franchisee Hotels (Master or Individual properties franchise management); helping them with their inclusion through our Sales Systems and process, getting them involved in different WHG Global Sales programs…
2004 - 20072800 Hotels, 12 Brands 3500 Hotels.
June 2004 – November 2007 : Account Director, Corporate
Corporate Transient RFP process and Sales development for a 30 accounts portfolio. France, Belgium and French speaking Switzerland markets)
-Planning the yearly action plan of the TMC’s Marketing funds with the Head of the Office.
-Working with the corporate Paris Cluster team on our shared accounts.
-Orienting the Sales Executive agent in charge of the TMC visits for the International Sales Office.
-Managing a Sales assistant.
Renaissance Hotel La Defense
- Sales Manager
2001 - 2004November 2002 - June 2004 : Sales Manager (Pro Active)
July 2001 – November 2002 : Group and Conference Sales Coordinator (Reactive)
-Local corporate market in Paris La Defense
-Reporting to the Director of Sales of the hotel on the First year and directly to the GM of the property after his departure.
-Made the handover with the new Director of Sales before leaving the company, building the Month end report and liaising with the Yield manager regarding rate offers.
-Promotion of the hotel during and after the Soft renovation program. (Marketing and Sales actions
The Broadmoor Hotel Colorado Spings CO USA
- Sales Agent