Nicolas LE BRAS

PARIS

Mes compétences :
franchise management
Strategic account management
Sales development
Foreign experience
Bug Tracking System
Vente
Hôtellerie

Entreprises

  • Hyatt - Senior Global Sales Director Hyatt Sales Force France

    2015 - maintenant

  • Hyatt - Regional Director of sales

    2014 - 2015

  • Wyndham hotel Group - Director Global Sales

    2007 - 2014 7380 Hotels, 15 Brands 7400 Hotels.
    Current position : Director Global Sales France

    -In charge of the outbound business for corporate transient (RFP process), TMC (Marketing funds and actions), MICE (Sales Force and Go Leads) and Leisure Accounts.
    -Increased the Wyndham Hotel Group awareness in the French Market, reaching the 40 RFP per year after 6 years.
    -Leader in Strategic account management: managing the APAC and North America Directors of those accounts. (Fixing goals for all regions, action plans, business review through the Sales Force tool and WebEx meetings)

    -EMEA Leader for 6 Strategic accounts: Establishing relationship with the EMEA buyers (Spain, Poland…) and liaising with the worldwide account leader.

    -Strong Experience with Franchisee Hotels (Master or Individual properties franchise management); helping them with their inclusion through our Sales Systems and process, getting them involved in different WHG Global Sales programs…

  • Hilton Sales Worldwide - Account Director, Corporate

    2004 - 2007 2800 Hotels, 12 Brands 3500 Hotels.
    June 2004 – November 2007 : Account Director, Corporate

    Corporate Transient RFP process and Sales development for a 30 accounts portfolio. France, Belgium and French speaking Switzerland markets)

    -Planning the yearly action plan of the TMC’s Marketing funds with the Head of the Office.
    -Working with the corporate Paris Cluster team on our shared accounts.
    -Orienting the Sales Executive agent in charge of the TMC visits for the International Sales Office.
    -Managing a Sales assistant.

  • Renaissance Hotel La Defense - Sales Manager

    2001 - 2004 November 2002 - June 2004 : Sales Manager (Pro Active)
    July 2001 – November 2002 : Group and Conference Sales Coordinator (Reactive)

    -Local corporate market in Paris La Defense
    -Reporting to the Director of Sales of the hotel on the First year and directly to the GM of the property after his departure.
    -Made the handover with the new Director of Sales before leaving the company, building the Month end report and liaising with the Yield manager regarding rate offers.
    -Promotion of the hotel during and after the Soft renovation program. (Marketing and Sales actions

  • The Broadmoor Hotel Colorado Spings CO USA - Sales Agent

    2000 - 2001

