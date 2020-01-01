Retail
Nicolas PENNARUN
Nicolas PENNARUN
Chateaubourg
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Achats
Entreprises
Sulky-burel
- Responsable achats
Chateaubourg
2018 - maintenant
Sulky-burel
- Acheteur projets
Chateaubourg
2018 - maintenant
Achats prohets
Dirickx Groupe
- Acheteur
Congrier
2009 - 2016
Otima
- Acheteur
2005 - 2009
Cegelec
- Responsable achats agence de Rennes
Saint-Denis
2002 - 2005
Highwave optical technologie
- Acheteur mécanique
2001 - 2002
Kuhn Huard
- Acheteur
1997 - 2001
Formations
Sup Achat
Nantes
1995 - 1996
Lycée Gaspard Monge
Nantes
1990 - 1995
de la seconde au BTS de maintenance industrielle
Hermine LAGUIONIE
Jean-Yves DE BUCK
Jérôme LOISEL
Julien DE PIERO
Julien SAVANT-ROS
Pierre-Yves THOMAS
Rabaud FREDERIC
Valérie GILET
Willy GOULEVANT