Nicolas PINEL

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Worked as Human Resources Manager in various company (Electronic, Automotive, Geophysical research, Medical industry) or as a labour law adviser (Space industry).
Strong skills & experiences in labour law and HR process (Recruiting all levels : executive/middle/technical; Resources Management; Org. Development; change management; HR policies & procedure development (ie ISO; ISO TS; SOX);
HRIS, negociations & communication.
Extensive multi sites and multinational experience.
Experienced Team Oriented Business Partner in Human Resources.
Experienced in merging Process, headcount reduction and human/reorganization context.

Specialties:
Unions negotiations, Organization, Resources Management, Change management, Salary arbitration, Compensation & Benefits, French labour/social law, Training, Recruitment, Management, Communication and all HR fields/processes.

Mes compétences :
Droit social
Négociation
Relations sociales négociations
Strategie
Droit du travail
Recrutement
DRH
Responsable Ressources humaines
Relations sociales
Gestion du changement
Gestion du personnel
Formation

  • Biopik - Dirigeant

    2018 - maintenant Dirigeant Fondateur @ www.biopik.fr

  • TE Connectivity - Human Resources Manager EMEA

    Schaffhausen 2004 - 2016 Currently Human Resources Manager EMEA at TE Sensor Solutions
    (www.te.com. former Measurement Specialties), in charge of HR process for EMEA, according to corporate goals/strategy.
    Located in Toulouse, the European Headquarter manages the company development for EMEA.
    We manage the EMEA organization, in a strong growth/acquisitions context.
    All HR fields for EMEA.

  • ETABLISSEMENT FRANCAIS DU SANG - Human Resources Manager

    2002 - 2004 Human Resources Manager at Etablissement Français du Sang
    (Government Agency; 5001-10,000 employees)_
    Human Resources Director. 550 employees, 15 sites.
    In charge of headcount reduction and merging HR procedures & policies in a difficult/tended trade-union and social relations context linked to a financial standing of cost reduction.
    +All HR fields in a multi-sites organization. (Staffing, comp/benef..etc)

  • SERCEL - Human Resources Manager

    Carquefou 2000 - 2002 Human Resources Manager_Sercel (Privately Held; 5001-10,000 employees; CGG; www.sercel.com) Oil & Energy Industry_July 2000 – January 2002
    Human Resources Manager in a 200 employees factory (mechanical & electromechanical, Sercel is a subsidiary of Compagnie Générale de Géophysique a leading oil and geophysical research company)
    1st position as HR Manager, I was in charge to drive the HR process
    (Union negociation, recruitment, comp/benefits, Training program, organization, health, individual/collectives dismissals...)

  • Thales Alenia Space - Human Resources / Legal Adviser

    TOULOUSE 1997 - 2000 Human Resources / Alcatel / Space Division
    Aerospace Industry. ( htpp://www.alcatel.com)
    Lawyer (labour law specialized) for the Alcatel Space Division.
    I was in charge of all the legal (labour law) aspects in the Space Div. and in a merging process : the birth of a new division, the Alcatel Space Division : 10.000 employees,multi factories in France, EU, Guyana

