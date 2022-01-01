Nicolas PINEL

Worked as Human Resources Manager in various company (Electronic, Automotive, Geophysical research, Medical industry) or as a labour law adviser (Space industry).
Strong skills & experiences in labour law and HR process (Recruiting all levels : executive/middle/technical; Resources Management; Org. Development; change management; HR policies & procedure development (ie ISO; ISO TS; SOX);
HRIS, negociations & communication.
Extensive multi sites and multinational experience.
Experienced Team Oriented Business Partner in Human Resources.
Experienced in merging Process, headcount reduction and human/reorganization context.
Specialties:
Unions negotiations, Organization, Resources Management, Change management, Salary arbitration, Compensation & Benefits, French labour/social law, Training, Recruitment, Management, Communication and all HR fields/processes.
Full profile available at :
http://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolaspinel
Mes compétences :
Droit social
Négociation
Relations sociales négociations
Strategie
Droit du travail
Recrutement
DRH
Responsable Ressources humaines
Relations sociales
Gestion du changement
Gestion du personnel
Formation