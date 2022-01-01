Nicolas PINEL

Worked as Human Resources Manager in various company (Electronic, Automotive, Geophysical research, Medical industry) or as a labour law adviser (Space industry).

Strong skills & experiences in labour law and HR process (Recruiting all levels : executive/middle/technical; Resources Management; Org. Development; change management; HR policies & procedure development (ie ISO; ISO TS; SOX);

HRIS, negociations & communication.

Extensive multi sites and multinational experience.

Experienced Team Oriented Business Partner in Human Resources.

Experienced in merging Process, headcount reduction and human/reorganization context.



Specialties:

Unions negotiations, Organization, Resources Management, Change management, Salary arbitration, Compensation & Benefits, French labour/social law, Training, Recruitment, Management, Communication and all HR fields/processes.



Full profile available at :

http://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolaspinel



Mes compétences :

Droit social

Négociation

Relations sociales négociations

Strategie

Droit du travail

Recrutement

DRH

Responsable Ressources humaines

Relations sociales

Gestion du changement

Gestion du personnel

Formation