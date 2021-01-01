Nicolas SERMADIRAS

BIARS SUR CERE2016 - maintenantResponsable Run Applicatif - DSI / Applications de Gestion (depuis janvier 2021)
- Gestion d'équipe (11 personnes)
- Garant du Support et de la Maintenance des applicatifs de gestion
- Priorisation et arbitrage des sujets
- Pilotage des budgets de fonctionnement et d’investissement
ECOLE NATIONALE D'AVIATION CIVILE (Janv 2013 - Août 2015)
Gestion de projets - AMOA
Gestion de projets à la DSI de l'ENAC allant de la création d'applications touchant au bon fonctionnement de l'école au suivi du développement de celles-ci.
- Plannification des différentes activités
- Suivi des actions et des risques
- Reporting au client
- Ecriture des livrables CCTPs / Suivi et validation des spécifications
- Suivi du développement / Validation des phases de tests
Management of the IHM workpackage in the @MOST project around the maintenance aspects for the A30X. It is a research project on which the IHM workpackage is in charge of the process definition and creation of innovative mock-ups for each others WP.
- Team coordination (5 persons) and planning
- Actions and risks management
- Reporting to customer, meetings organization
- Working on IHM mock-ups to define user needs
- Process definition
- Working on differents studies
- Capitalization on differents mobile applications already created by Airbus
- Process definition
Atos Consulting
- Consultant (trainee)
2012 - 2012Airbus : Project management - AMOA
Creation of a risks management dashboard, the corresponding process and communication. The goal is to have each month feedbacks on risks management of departments selectionned in the dashboard.
- Animation of team, planification
- Risks management
- Reporting to cutsomer
- Method of project management: Airbus LBIP
_____________________________________________
CNES : Gestion de projet
- Rédaction de dossier d'architecture
- Pilotage projet, gestion des anomalies
_____________________________________________
CNES : Accompagnement au changement
Formation aux méthodes agiles appliquées à l'environnement CNES et définition des différentes phases réalisables avec cette méthode au vue des contraintes existantes. L'objectif est de tester la solution sur un projet dédié.
- Formation aux méthodes agiles
- Accompagnement à la mise en oeuvre sur des projets
- Rédaction d'un guide de bonnes pratiques agiles
- Pilotage du changement et de la qualité
Airbus
- Project leader on Innovation and technology watch (training)
The goal of this project is to adapt the existing FAIR forums on mobile version. Priorization and user needs definition are also very important.
- State of the art
- User needs definition
- Writting of specification (BRD)
- Management of the development phase
______________________________________________
Airbus : Project management - AMOA
Creation of a generic forum based on existing FAIR-OPS and FAIR-ISP. The objective is an easy and quick deployment with the integration of each departments needs.
- Definition and priorization of functionnal user needs
- Writting of specifications (SD)
- Writting of test plans and documents
- Method of project management: Airbus GPP
Géodis Bernis
- Administrateur réseaux (stage)
Levallois-Perret2009 - 2009- Installation et configuration de serveurs Linux et Winfows
- Configuration de l'Active Directory
- Déploiement national d'une console de mises à jour
Parsaa
- Web Marketing Strategy (stage)
2009 - 2011- Gestion de le communication
- Gestion du site internet
- Gestion des réseaux sociaux
- Création d'une newsletter
- Réalisation d'enquètes
- Management du pôle Marketing & Communication
- Présentation de la société dans divers salons
Résonance Briance
- Développeur PHP (stage)
2008 - 2009- Rédaction d'un cahier des charges
- Développement PHP + HTML
- Gestion d'une base de données MySQL
- Utilisation du CMS Wordpress
Idéal Micro 87
- Maintenance & Réparation (stage)
2008 - 2008- Assemblage d’ordinateurs
- Réparation système
- Réparation matériel
- Création d'une bannière publicitaire en flash
Formations
ESI SUPINFO Toulouse (Toulouse)
Toulouse2007 - 2012Ingénieur en informatique
Compétences en management, gestion de projets, méthodes agiles, système et réseaux.