Nicolas SERMADIRAS

BIARS SUR CERE

En résumé

Responsable Run Applicatif chez Andros

Mes compétences :
- management
- project management
- change management

Entreprises

  • Andros - Responsable Run Applicatif

    BIARS SUR CERE 2016 - maintenant Responsable Run Applicatif - DSI / Applications de Gestion (depuis janvier 2021)

    - Gestion d'équipe (11 personnes)
    - Garant du Support et de la Maintenance des applicatifs de gestion
    - Priorisation et arbitrage des sujets
    - Pilotage des budgets de fonctionnement et d’investissement

    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    PMO - Performance DSI (Janv 2018 - Dec 2020)

    - Mise en place d'une méthodologie de gestion de projets
    - Centralisation des demandes d'évolutions applicatives
    - Création et suivi du portefeuille de projets
    - Mise en place d'un outil de PPM

    -------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Coordinateur SI (Oct 2016 - Dec 2017)

    - Coordination de projets
    - Organisation et animation de réunions
    - Suivi de projets
    - Gestion de la relation avec les partenaires

  • Atos Consulting - Consultant

    Bezons 2013 - 2016 PIERRE FABRE (Sept 2015 - aujourd'hui)
    Gestion de portefeuille projets - AMOA

    Mise en place d'une gestion de portefeuille projets au sein des activités de recherche et développement du groupe Pierre Fabre.

    - Coordination d'une équipe projet
    - Adaptation d'une gestion de projet en mode agile
    - Animation d’événements
    - Suivi de l'avancement
    - Conduite du changement

    -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    ECOLE NATIONALE D'AVIATION CIVILE (Janv 2013 - Août 2015)
    Gestion de projets - AMOA

    Gestion de projets à la DSI de l'ENAC allant de la création d'applications touchant au bon fonctionnement de l'école au suivi du développement de celles-ci.

    - Plannification des différentes activités
    - Suivi des actions et des risques
    - Reporting au client
    - Ecriture des livrables CCTPs / Suivi et validation des spécifications
    - Suivi du développement / Validation des phases de tests

  • Altran - Consultant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - 2013 AIRBUS (Nov 2012 - Janv 2013)
    Project Management - IHM WP leader

    Management of the IHM workpackage in the @MOST project around the maintenance aspects for the A30X. It is a research project on which the IHM workpackage is in charge of the process definition and creation of innovative mock-ups for each others WP.

    - Team coordination (5 persons) and planning
    - Actions and risks management
    - Reporting to customer, meetings organization
    - Working on IHM mock-ups to define user needs
    - Process definition

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    AIRBUS (Oct 2012)
    Capitalization on mobility

    - Working on differents studies
    - Capitalization on differents mobile applications already created by Airbus
    - Process definition

  • Atos Consulting - Consultant (trainee)

    2012 - 2012 Airbus : Project management - AMOA

    Creation of a risks management dashboard, the corresponding process and communication. The goal is to have each month feedbacks on risks management of departments selectionned in the dashboard.

    - Animation of team, planification
    - Risks management
    - Reporting to cutsomer
    - Method of project management: Airbus LBIP
    _____________________________________________

    CNES : Gestion de projet

    - Rédaction de dossier d'architecture
    - Pilotage projet, gestion des anomalies
    _____________________________________________

    CNES : Accompagnement au changement

    Formation aux méthodes agiles appliquées à l'environnement CNES et définition des différentes phases réalisables avec cette méthode au vue des contraintes existantes. L'objectif est de tester la solution sur un projet dédié.

    - Formation aux méthodes agiles
    - Accompagnement à la mise en oeuvre sur des projets
    - Rédaction d'un guide de bonnes pratiques agiles
    - Pilotage du changement et de la qualité

  • Airbus - Project leader on Innovation and technology watch (training)

    Blagnac 2011 - 2011 Airbus : Project management - AMOA

    The goal of this project is to adapt the existing FAIR forums on mobile version. Priorization and user needs definition are also very important.

    - State of the art
    - User needs definition
    - Writting of specification (BRD)
    - Management of the development phase
    ______________________________________________

    Airbus : Project management - AMOA

    Creation of a generic forum based on existing FAIR-OPS and FAIR-ISP. The objective is an easy and quick deployment with the integration of each departments needs.

    - Definition and priorization of functionnal user needs
    - Writting of specifications (SD)
    - Writting of test plans and documents
    - Method of project management: Airbus GPP

  • Géodis Bernis - Administrateur réseaux (stage)

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - 2009 - Installation et configuration de serveurs Linux et Winfows
    - Configuration de l'Active Directory
    - Déploiement national d'une console de mises à jour

  • Parsaa - Web Marketing Strategy (stage)

    2009 - 2011 - Gestion de le communication
    - Gestion du site internet
    - Gestion des réseaux sociaux
    - Création d'une newsletter
    - Réalisation d'enquètes
    - Management du pôle Marketing & Communication
    - Présentation de la société dans divers salons

  • Résonance Briance - Développeur PHP (stage)

    2008 - 2009 - Rédaction d'un cahier des charges
    - Développement PHP + HTML
    - Gestion d'une base de données MySQL
    - Utilisation du CMS Wordpress

  • Idéal Micro 87 - Maintenance & Réparation (stage)

    2008 - 2008 - Assemblage d’ordinateurs
    - Réparation système
    - Réparation matériel
    - Création d'une bannière publicitaire en flash

Formations

  • ESI SUPINFO Toulouse (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2007 - 2012 Ingénieur en informatique

    Compétences en management, gestion de projets, méthodes agiles, système et réseaux.

  • Lycée Charles A Coulomb Bac STI

    Angouleme 2005 - 2007

  • Lycée Image Et Son (Angouleme)

    Angouleme 2004 - 2005 Seconde Générale

