Menu

Nora EL KARKOURI

Limoges

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Energie éolienne
Energie solaire
Photovoltaïque
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Dekra Industrial - Technicienne en prévention

    Limoges 2016 - maintenant

  • EDF EN Services - Technicienne maintenance

    Colombiers 2012 - 2015

Formations

Réseau