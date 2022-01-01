Retail
Nora EL KARKOURI
Nora EL KARKOURI
Limoges
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
Energie éolienne
Energie solaire
Photovoltaïque
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Dekra Industrial
- Technicienne en prévention
Limoges
2016 - maintenant
EDF EN Services
- Technicienne maintenance
Colombiers
2012 - 2015
Formations
GRETA 34 Ouest Lycée Jean Moulin
Beziers
2012 - 2015
BTS
BTS électrotechnique en alternance avec EDF EN
IFAC Nîmes
Nîmes
2011 - 2011
BAFA
Animatrice - Brevet d'Aptitude aux Fonctions d'Animateur
Lycée Jean Moulin
Beziers
2010 - 2012
Baccalauréat
