Nora GARCIA
Nora GARCIA
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Orange Internet
- Ingénieur Etudes - Expert Offre Tarifaire
Paris
2008 - maintenant
Orange Internet
- Ingénieur Support N3 sur le CRM du SI Commercial Internet Grand Public
Paris
2007 - 2007
Wanadoo
- Chef de Projet sur l’Offre Tarifaire du SI Commercial Internet Grand Public
2005 - 2006
Wanadoo
- Ingénieur Validation sur le SI Commercial Internet Grand Public
2002 - 2004
France Telecom Mobiles
- Coordinateur Fonctionnel/Ingénieur Validation
2001 - 2001
Cegetel Entreprises
- Ingénieur Validation sur le SI commercial BE (Branche Entreprises)
1999 - 2000
Formations
Ecole D'Ingénieurs Des Technologies De L'Information Et Du Management EFREI
Villejuif
1996 - 1999
filière électronique option Télécoms-Réseaux
Lycée Lakanal
Sceaux
1994 - 1996
Math Sup, Math Spé P
Réseau
Alexandre LIBESKI
Ardian SPAHIU
Bertrand GAUTIER
Delvina SPAHIU
Eric PAUMERAT
Farid ECHEIKR
Jerome RHACHIDE
Loïc BARBRY
Patrick GARREL
Rody JACKSON