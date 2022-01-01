Nora Melissa BENAVIDES ESPARZA

Mes compétences :
Comportement du consommateur
Nielsen
Études quantitatives
Consumer Insight
Business Intelligence
Entreprises
Nielsen
- Client Service
New York2014 - maintenantAu sein du service commercial :
• Intelligence des Marchés
• Analyses, élaboration des présentations et relation globale (Johnson & Johnson, SABMiller etc..)
• Formation au Client
Nielsen
- Consultant
New York2011 - maintenantConsultante au sein du service commercial :
• Intelligence des Marchés
• Analyses et élaboration des présentations
• Relation client et conseils aux entreprises (Yoplait, Heineken, Hershey's etc.)
IMS Health
- Analyste ventes et marketing
PUTEAUX2009 - 2011Analyste de ventes et marketing
Au sein du service commercial:
• Relation entre supermarché (Santé et beauté) et agence
• Questionnaires et recherche de marchés
• Investigation de nouveaux marchés
• Management de catégorie pour le service de vitamines et suppléments.
Whirlpool Corporation
- Communication interne
2009 - 2009Stagiaire
Au sein du service de technologie:
• Communication Interne (team building, Organisation évènementiel)
Formations
IAE BUSINESS SCHOOL (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence2013 - 2014MSc 2eme annee Corporate Communication and Change Management
75% anglais-25% française
*Bourse d'exellence Eiffeil