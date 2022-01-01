Menu

Nora Melissa BENAVIDES ESPARZA

New York

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Comportement du consommateur
Nielsen
Études quantitatives
Consumer Insight
Business Intelligence

Entreprises

  • Nielsen - Client Service

    New York 2014 - maintenant Au sein du service commercial :
    • Intelligence des Marchés
    • Analyses, élaboration des présentations et relation globale (Johnson & Johnson, SABMiller etc..)
    • Formation au Client

  • Nielsen - Consultant

    New York 2011 - maintenant Consultante au sein du service commercial :
    • Intelligence des Marchés
    • Analyses et élaboration des présentations
    • Relation client et conseils aux entreprises (Yoplait, Heineken, Hershey's etc.)

  • IMS Health - Analyste ventes et marketing

    PUTEAUX 2009 - 2011 Analyste de ventes et marketing
    Au sein du service commercial:
    • Relation entre supermarché (Santé et beauté) et agence
    • Questionnaires et recherche de marchés
    • Investigation de nouveaux marchés
    • Management de catégorie pour le service de vitamines et suppléments.

  • Whirlpool Corporation - Communication interne

    2009 - 2009 Stagiaire
    Au sein du service de technologie:
    • Communication Interne (team building, Organisation évènementiel)

Formations

  • IAE BUSINESS SCHOOL (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2013 - 2014 MSc 2eme annee Corporate Communication and Change Management

    75% anglais-25% française
    *Bourse d'exellence Eiffeil

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2008 - 2008 Master

    International exchange

  • Universidad Regiomontana

    Monterrey, N.L. 2006 - 2010 Licence

    Diplôme d'honneur (91/100)
    Bourse d'excellence académique

Réseau