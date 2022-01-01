Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Norbert DECROIX
Ajouter
Norbert DECROIX
SHANGHAI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TROPHY
- Lab manager & CE Superviser
2013 - maintenant
Trophy
- Stagiaire en Projet de Fin d'Etude
2013 - 2013
Mise en route du laboratoire interne
Caractérisation de textiles selon la norme moto EN 13595
Honeywell
- Stagiaire
Thaon Les Vosges
2012 - 2012
Travaux de recherche et développement sur divers équipements de protection individuelle
Ferney Spinning Mills
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Projet d'optimisation de la production
Formations
Donghua University (Shanghai)
Shanghai
2012 - 2012
Semestre d'échange
ENSAIT
Roubaix
2010 - 2013
Diplôme d'ingénieur textile
Lycée Henri Wallon CPGE
Valenciennes
2008 - 2010
Physique - Chime
Institut De Genech
Genech
2005 - 2008
Baccalauréat Scientifique
Série S - SVT
Option Physique-Chime
Réseau
Bénédicte HURTAULT
Etienne BERTIN
Hrishikesh THAKOOR
Jérôme POUILLY
Loïc RICHER
Lunise POPA
Marjorie PENNEC
Nadia FAHEY (LACOUT)
Olivia CUCHERE
Xavier LEGRAND