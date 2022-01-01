Menu

Norbert DECROIX

SHANGHAI

Entreprises

  • TROPHY - Lab manager & CE Superviser

    2013 - maintenant

  • Trophy - Stagiaire en Projet de Fin d'Etude

    2013 - 2013 Mise en route du laboratoire interne
    Caractérisation de textiles selon la norme moto EN 13595

  • Honeywell - Stagiaire

    Thaon Les Vosges 2012 - 2012 Travaux de recherche et développement sur divers équipements de protection individuelle

  • Ferney Spinning Mills - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Projet d'optimisation de la production

Formations

  • Donghua University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2012 - 2012 Semestre d'échange

  • ENSAIT

    Roubaix 2010 - 2013 Diplôme d'ingénieur textile

  • Lycée Henri Wallon CPGE

    Valenciennes 2008 - 2010 Physique - Chime

  • Institut De Genech

    Genech 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat Scientifique

    Série S - SVT
    Option Physique-Chime

