Norbert L. KOPSITS

GENEVA

Entreprises

  • Tradall S.A. - Regional Master Data Manager

    2013 - maintenant Direct manager of 4 Master data specialists. Indirect manager of 7 Market Master Data Coordinators and 7
    Plant Master Data Coordinators (EMEA based).
    Coordination and animation of the network of local Master Data representatives across EMEA.
    Development of Master Data Governance and best practices across EMEA.
    Development of Data Excellence reporting with proactive analysis and explicit Business value.
    Member of the complete redesign of the Materials Lifecycle.
    Accountable for SOX compliance.

  • Bacardi - Plant Operations Manager

    Saint Ouen 2012 - maintenant

  • Bacardi - Plant Supply Chain Manager

    Saint Ouen 2009 - 2012 • Management of all the plant’s supply chain processes with the following results:
    Service level >98%, inventories reduced by 15%, adherence to plan at 99.4% while the number of SKU increased from 286 to 326.
    The client plants cover EMEA, APAC and LA including sub-contractors.
    • Responsible of ensuring compliance to trading laws.
    • Responsible of reporting to swiss authorities on alcohol losses.
    • Plant’s budget creation and cost control with a net performance expected at -136 k$ (while inflation estimated at 1.5%).
    • Participation to preparation and presentation of the Manufacturing Strategic Review.
    • Site leader for the SAP implementation project with successful launch.
    • Plant’s Lean deployment leader, developing a culture of excellence through cross-functional empowerment and teambuilding.
    • Close work relationship with Global Supply Chain, Global Logistics, Global Procurement (both direct and indirect), R&D, Finance, SAP implementation team.

  • Johnson & Johnson (Neuchâtel) - Financial Analyst

    2007 - 2008 Analysis of industrial variances and of operations financial performance.
    Responsible of manufacturing costs and intercompany prices calculations.
    US and Swiss financial reporting in particular for month-end and year-end closing.
    Preparation and update of the yearly Business Plan.
    Participation to new companies financial integration.
    Participation to internal and external audits, including SOX.
    Responsible of national and international VAT declarations and fiscal reporting.

  • Johnson & Johnson - Supply Chain Planner

    New Brunswick 2003 - 2007 • Transfer, implementation and planning of production lines ACTISORB* and PROMOGRAN*.
    • Responsibilities: Production capacity, customer service level (96%), finished goods inventories levels, supply chain parameters maintenance with strict quality and regulatory conformity.
    • Management and optimization of raw material procurement with internal and third-party suppliers, inventories levels and safety stocks.
    • Setup of finite capacity scheduling system and process for all plant’s production lines.
    • Creation of capacity planning tool and process for all plant’s production lines.
    • New products’ launch local coordination including support to engineering developments and quality procedure creations.
    • Creation of automated tools and processes to monitor the flow of raw materials, work in progress, production’s cycle time and finished goods availability with MS-Office softwares linked with JD-Edwards.
    • Setup of manufacturing tools and process to monitor plan compliance and productivity.

  • Etat de Neuchâtel - Collaborateur Scientifique

    2002 - 2003 Scientific Collaborator at Service de l'Emploi (La Chaux-de-Fonds)
    Survey creation and analysis (quantitative and qualitative) on the labour market and unemployment insurance.
    Canton de Neuchatel representative at the Observatoire Romand et Tessinois de l'Emploi (ORTE, employment
    observatory for french and italian speaking regions.)
    Participation to the committee in charge of employment observation linked to Switzerland-EU bilateral
    agreements composed of employers, workers and State representatives.

  • Bulgari Global Ops (Neuchâtel) - Demand Planning Assistant

    2000 - 2002 Statistical forecast creation for all business units (Jewels, Watches and Accessories.)
    Worldwide planning and supply of finished goods to area's DC or final customer, including shops openings and
    product launches consistent with a 100% sales growth during that period.
    Implementation of S&OP meeting and consensus forecast process with Marketing.
    Creation and analysis of KPI to detect process improvement opportunities.
    Support to Customer service for solving requests or concerns.
    Participation to the implementation of SAP planning module (APO).

  • High school - Professor

    1998 - 1999 Mathematics professor (secondary and high school).
    Physics teacher, theory and laboratories (secondary school).

    DIPLOMAS AND ATTESTATIONS

Formations

  • Ecole Pédagogique Des Cantons De Berne, Du Jura Et De Neuchâtel (Neuchâtel)

    Neuchâtel 1998 - 1999 Certificate of Pedagogy Proficiency

  • Université De Neuchâtel Faculté des Sciences (Neuchâtel)

    Neuchâtel 1992 - 1998 Mathematics

  • Université De Neuchâtel (Neuchâtel)

    Neuchâtel 1992 - 1998 Master of Mathematics

