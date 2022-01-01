Norbert LANGLOIS

Dual Citizenship USA - France

fr.linkedin.com/in/norbertlanglois/

Customer oriented with a very high level of Creativity

Appreciated and recognized as a highly accomplished multi-cultural executive.

Twenty Five years of international business leadership experience in aerospace.

Visionary and proactive leader with a very developed sense of strategy and business development.

Highly skilled leader adept at innovation, lean enterprise and team building.

Record of achievement at driving both bottom-line improvements as well as top line growth.

Record of success as President & CEO.

Record of success in Crisis Management, in particular the 2008 crisis.

Very effective communicator, capable to relate to all levels of associates, customers and suppliers. Creating strong company culture focused on customer satisfaction.

Fluent in English and French with good knowledge of German.

Record of success in Teaching at the Toulouse University.



Specialties:

- Teaching

- Management of companies

- Program Management

- Sales and Marketing

- Business Development

- Supply Chain Management

- Customer Support

- Engineering



Mes compétences :

Aerospace

Ingénierie

Communication

Finance

Culture

Qualité

Logistique

Gestion des ressources humaines

Marketing