Norbert LANGLOIS

Paris

En résumé

Dual Citizenship USA - France
fr.linkedin.com/in/norbertlanglois/
Customer oriented with a very high level of Creativity
Appreciated and recognized as a highly accomplished multi-cultural executive.
Twenty Five years of international business leadership experience in aerospace.
Visionary and proactive leader with a very developed sense of strategy and business development.
Highly skilled leader adept at innovation, lean enterprise and team building.
Record of achievement at driving both bottom-line improvements as well as top line growth.
Record of success as President & CEO.
Record of success in Crisis Management, in particular the 2008 crisis.
Very effective communicator, capable to relate to all levels of associates, customers and suppliers. Creating strong company culture focused on customer satisfaction.
Fluent in English and French with good knowledge of German.
Record of success in Teaching at the Toulouse University.

Specialties:
- Teaching
- Management of companies
- Program Management
- Sales and Marketing
- Business Development
- Supply Chain Management
- Customer Support
- Engineering

Mes compétences :
Aerospace
Ingénierie
Communication
Finance
Culture
Qualité
Logistique
Gestion des ressources humaines
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Hutchinson - Executive Vice President

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Création de Hutchinson Aerospace Services

  • Sabena technics - Senior Vice President

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Business Development with Aircraft Manufacturers regarding After market Services

  • Sabena technics - SVP Business development

    Paris 2015 - 2018 Business Development with Aircraft Manufacturers in Part 21 and Part 145

  • Hutchinson North America - Executive Vice President

    2012 - 2014 Development of US Business by bringing new technologies, new markets and new customers.
    Start of a brand new activity for Hutchinson in the US.
    Management of Commercial Network in the US.
    Establishment of the Strategy for North America

  • Barry Controls Burbank - California - President and CEO

    2006 - 2010 A/C Engine Mounting Systems
    Helicopter Rotors
    Avionic Racking Systems


    - Management of a $50M/160 Employees Company (Hutchinson/TOTAL).
    - Strategy, Financial Goals, Business Development, R&D.
    - Customer Satisfaction, Lean Supply Chain, Operations, Quality & H.R.

  • EADS - Sogerma - Sales and Marketing Director

    2001 - 2001 Airplanes Cabin Interior

    - Elaboration, Negotiation of Commercial Proposals with major Airlines.
    - Definition of Key Projects and Strategic Objectives.

  • Barry Controls Toulouse - France - General Manager

    2001 - 2006 Spares / Repair & Overhaul
    A/C Engine Mounting Systems


    - Management of a $10M/20 Employees MRO Center.
    - FAA, EASA & CAAC Accountable Manager.
    - OEM Parts Supply, Repair/ Overhaul & Airlines Spares Distribution Center

  • Lord Corporation - Pennsylvania and France - Key Account Manager

    1995 - 2000 Helicopters Rotors
    A/C Engine Mounting System

    - Program Management, OEM Key Accounts? responsibility ($20M).
    - Elaboration, Negotiation of Commercial Proposals, Contracts.
    - Development of New Markets, New Technologies

  • Goodrich Aerostructures - Rohr Inc. - Miscellaneous Managerial Positions

    1986 - 1995 Rohr Aero Services - 1995 - France
    Aeronautical Repairs -
    A/C Engine / Nacelle

    Technical Director / General Manager Assistant
    - Design and substantiation of Repairs.
    - Management of means (Human, Tooling, Planning).
    - Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Projects for Airlines.
    - Expertise / Investigation at Airlines.

    Rohr Inc - 1991 -1994 - France
    Airplane Propulsion
    Engine / Nacelle
    Airbus
    Project Manager ? Customer Support
    - Airbus Coordination / Management of Projects.
    - Airbus Negotiation of Changes.
    - Airlines Expertise / Investigation & Support

    Rohr Inc - 1990 - France
    Airplane Propulsion
    Engine / Nacelle
    Airbus
    Project Engineering Manager ? Design Office
    - Airbus Design &Technical Coordination.
    - Airbus Flight Tests Support.
    - Technical Interfaces with Rohr Europe

    Rohr Europe - 1987 -1990 - France
    Airplane Propulsion
    Engine / Nacelle
    Airbus
    Liaison Engineering Manager
    - Establishment of Design Office / Organization.
    - Hiring / Management of 12 Engineers and 5 Technicians.
    - CATIA Computer Systems Integration.
    - Support to Manufacturing: MRB and Liaison Engineering

    Rohr Inc. - 1986 - California
    Liaison & MRB Engineer
    - Support to Manufacturing sites: Rohr Chula Vista and Riverside

  • Airbus - Toulouse - France - Group Leader

    1983 - 1986 Customer Support - Engine and Nacelle
    - Management of 20 Engineers.
    - Technical Support to the Airlines.
    - Design of Technical Publications: A.M.M., T.S.M., etc.
    - MSG3 Maintenance Analysis and Procedures.

Formations

Réseau