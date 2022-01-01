Nordine BOUSSELAT

-
SBM OFFSHORE
- Finance & Administration Supervisor
SCHIEDAM
2008 - maintenant
Management: Part of the Operating Committee since 2012, Relation with the shareholders, Overall team up to 20 persons: recruitment, specialized training /coaching and quarterly appraisal,
Finance: Prepare the Financial BoD report, budget-forecast, 3 Year plan & cash plan reports. Company registration and legal set up, organize contract/ PO with the suppliers, Insurance for Assets and Projects, Set up the internal control, Responsible for internal and external audits,
Contract Management: Establish/review/amend contracts, ensure the management of change is in place for all contracts (anticipation of the potential change, detection, valuation, presentation of claim, negotiation with client, invoicing), work closely if necessary with law firms & tax advisors, Risk management: Set up KPI’s per contract and risk/opportunities, workshop with the Operating committee to mitigate exposure and highlight liabilities to the shareholders,
Accounting: Reconcile balance sheet and profit and loss account; organize the monthly timetable and the repartition of the task to the Finance team; Provide reporting package to the headquarter in Monaco, organize/control local & international payable-receivable activities; Tax declaration,
Cost Control: Monthly Closing and Analysis for Yard investment, Project (relation with client, invoicing, resources control), Control of the workload, Yard capacities and recruitment plan, saving plan for operational cost, short term cash needs. Portfolio up to 700 M USD per year – Project like CLOV modules integration for TOTAL, NGOMA modules integration for ENI, Construction of 2 Wellhead platform for CHEVRON,
Project Control: Set up earn value standard for each project, review budget, actuals and forecast the project resources used, organize quantitative, qualitative & spot performance analysis, frequent controls/audit to optimize revenues and reduce cost, link the performance, KPI’s & planning,
-
LexisNexis
- Compensation & Benefits Manager
PARIS
2008 - 2008
Establish a compensation & benefit study to review the new strategy to adopt; Annual budget 40 Million Euro, Team management of 5 persons,
-
Valeo
- Deputy Payroll, Administration Manager
Paris
2005 - 2008
Budget construction, forecast and follow-up of the actuals on monthly basis, Set up of reporting (Monthly & Annual report for 5 plants worldwide) and design of decisions tools, Processes analysis and monitoring of action plans, Set up of a Workflow system to manage days off,
-
Club Méditerranée
- Human Resources Assistant
Paris
2005 - 2005
Data analysis of 1000 annual appraisal interview, Selection of the training needs, Mobility, Organization feed-back, Participation to the design of the new assessment template,
-
VEDIORBIS
- Recruitment Consultant
2005 - 2005
Employee research from Technician to Top manager, Candidate interview & selection, Client database development,
-
L'Oréal
- Human Resources Assistant
PARIS
2004 - 2004
Headcount management in the plant, Time management (400 employees - 80 short term contract), Recruitment, Payroll,
-
CHECKFLOW
- Business Development Manager
2004 - 2004
Salesman, Develop the sales through main French retailers, Recruitment & Training of a sale force,
-
Bouygues Construction
- Payroll Technician
GUYANCOURT
2003 - 2003
Realization of 530 payroll by month, Declaration and taxes, Time management: days off - vacations