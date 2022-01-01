Menu

Nordine LAOUEDJ

Suresnes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Saas
Business development
Logiciel CRM
B2B
Business Intelligence
Account management
Cloud computing
Grands comptes
Partenariats stratégiques
International business development
Cross selling

Entreprises

  • Talend - Sales : Customer Success Manager

    Suresnes 2015 - maintenant -Drive renewals and identify opportunities for growth (via upsells and cross-sells) within the existing global customer base.

    -Ensure that customers are getting and achieving value from Talend products and solutions.

    -Conduct and prioritize improvements to the products, services, and experience that we provide to them. This will require close coordination with Sales, Support, Services, and R&D.

    -Provide “pulse of the customer” measurements by performing win/loss analyses on key opportunities and periodic health checks on existing customers.

  • Talend - Account Development Reperesentative EMEA,

    Suresnes 2012 - 2015 TALEND, Open source software vendor - Account Development Representative EMEA
    • Responsible for Business Development SMB and key accounts in Europe (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, Middle East and Africa)
    • Identify new sales and marketing opportunities
    • Managed long-term relationships with both partners and end-users

  • DM Golf - Commercial

    2012 - 2012 DM Golf Magazine - Advertising Sales Manager
    • Developed business opportunities
    • Maintained and strengthened a large portfolio of clients
    • Managed all sales related aspects for allocated accounts

