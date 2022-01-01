My career path, since 1990, has been in several industries and in the last 10 years as Automotive Plant Quality Manager.

My responsibilities include the implementation and management of the Quality and Production Management Systems in line with the industrial dynamics of the Groups I have worked for : LEONI, LEAR,

EGIDE,FCI.



• I am a Six Sigma Quality Manager with work experience in automotive, Microelectronics manufacturing and boiler and mechanical realization. I have also a good experience in Total Quality Management, Yield management and Total Productive Maintenance.



• Have experience in manufacturing management with ISO-9001, EN9100 and ISO TS16949 . A know-how manager that employs "Whatever it takes" attitude, creative thinking, communication, and leadership skills.

• Experience in maintaining an ISO9001 quality system and TS16949 and Renault Nissan ASES Ranking.



Good leadership

* Strong visional long term strategic planning capability;

* Good management skill

* Strong driving and pushing capability;

* Good inter-personal skills: team work, win-win, …

* KPI Metrics, SPC, DOE, TQM, PDCA FTA, QRQC,FMEA,PSW,PPAP, Lesson Learned - Best Practices - Lean Manufacturing / Continuous Improvement (kaizen) implementation.

* Good problem solving competency and experience,

* Excellent French English and Arabic communication skill;



For more details please click on this link:

http://ma.linkedin.com/pub/nouamane-badidi/1a/235/3a1



Mes compétences :

Zen attitude

Chaudronnerie

Contrôle non destructif (ultrason)

Automobile

Assemblages électroniques

Formation

Assemblage et montage mécanique des composant

Qualité

Technico commercial

Soudage

Microélectronique

Aéronautique

Conseil

SPC

Business Développement