Olivier CAPELLE
Minneapolis
En résumé
Entreprises
JAMF Software
- Channel Programs Manager EMEIA / APAC
Minneapolis
2015 - maintenant
JAMF Software
- Directeur commercial (Country Sales Manager) France & Benelux
Minneapolis
2014 - 2015
Apple
- Directeur du Business Development Apple
PARIS
2006 - 2013
Oracle
- Responsable Commercial Education
Colombes
2005 - 2006
FileMaker Southern Europe
- Business Development Manager
1997 - 2005
Formations
HEC
Jouy En Josas
2010 - 2011
