Olivier CARRON CABARET

-
Eurodisney
- Responsable domaine SIRH/Labor/Entertainment et Intégration SAP
2012 - maintenant
-
EuroDisney
- Responsable de domaine SIRH/Labor/Entertainment
Chessy
2005 - 2011
-
EuroDisney
- Responsable Domaine Reporting financier / SIRH / Labor
Chessy
2001 - 2005
-
France-Loisirs
- Responsable Méthode et industrialisation
Gentilly
2000 - 2001
-
France-Loisirs
- Responsable Bureau d'étude
Gentilly
1997 - 1999
-
WYNIWYG
- Consultant / Responsable technique
1993 - 1996
-
FILIERE 4
- Consultant
1991 - 1992
-
COMELOG
- Chef de projet
1987 - 1990