Olivier HY

Business Development Manager expérimenté dans les secteurs de l'industrie.
Mes compétences :
Industrie
Vente
Développement commercial
Export
Marketing
Électrotechnique
Gestion de projet
Management
Entreprises
REVIMA
- Business Development Manager
2015 - maintenantRevima APU is one of the world’s most comprehensive Auxiliary Power Unit repair facilities. We have repaired over 11,000 APUs in the last 40 Years, on 20 different models in support of over 180 Customers around the globe.
Our capabilities cover most of the Hamilton Sundstrand, Honeywell, and Pratt & Whitney commercial APUs. We are a Hamilton Sundstrand Authorized Repair Facility (ARF) and a Pratt & Whitney Canada Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF). Our dedicated, experienced and highly professional team offer extensive services and supports, on a wide range of APUs for Airbus, Boeing, BAe Systems, Bombardier, Embraer, Fokker and Saab aircraft. Our Airline and OEM legacy has built our culture of Customer Satisfaction. This unmatched background and performance are the foundations of our company around one commitment : Deliver the Best Service & Value