Olivier LAMARIE

NANTERRE

En résumé

More than 10 years of experience in sales & marketing, first as Area sales manager (national and export), then as manager of a technical back office supporting direct/indirect sales and direct customers for EMEA region and currently in the role of global product manager with responsability of global sales (+$100M), coordinating product marketing actions, supporting localization of production in emerging markets and global new product development.
Parallely Business Project leader for the development and implementation of a global electronic tool for product sizing, selection and configuration.

Specialties :
- Sales and B2B development
- Global product development and regional teams coordination
- Problem solving and process improvement
- Change Management and Driving change
- Direct marketing
- Project management
- Product development (VBPD process)

Languages: French (mother tongue), fluent in Italian and English, German (to be refreshed).



Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
International
Business Development
Product Development
Project Management
Export Sales Management
Sales Channel Management
Strategic Planning

Entreprises

  • Xylem - Director Business Unit Industry & Agriculture EMEA

    NANTERRE 2013 - maintenant Lead the effort to define and execute growth strategies for Industry and Agriculture in the EMEA region, both organic and inorganic.

  • Xylem Inc. - Global Product Manager

    NANTERRE 2011 - 2013 Intelligence marketing activities on sizing global market and channels, identifying new technologies and development opportunities for multistage products. Strategic marketing activies in supporting the worlwide development of the multistage products. Managing the development of new products and the complete life cycle of the current offering. Operating marketing activities such as supporting sales in the achievement of the global target, supporting local sourcing in regions out of EMEA, launch of new products...

  • Xylem Inc. - Application Engineering Department Supervisor

    NANTERRE 2008 - 2011 Management of the Application Engineering department which is dedicated to the sales and technical support to internal and external customers worldwide.

  • Xylem Inc. - Area Sales Manager

    NANTERRE 2006 - 2008 Area Sales Manager for all French speaking countries in Africa for the development and the management of new distribution channels opportunities.

  • Cabestan.com - Ingénieur Commercial

    2001 - 2006 Management of a customers portfolio for the promotion and development of email marketing campaigns intended as Dedicated Marketing. Promotion and development of an ASP application for email marketing campaign management.

Formations

Réseau