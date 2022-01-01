Olivier LAMARIE

More than 10 years of experience in sales & marketing, first as Area sales manager (national and export), then as manager of a technical back office supporting direct/indirect sales and direct customers for EMEA region and currently in the role of global product manager with responsability of global sales (+$100M), coordinating product marketing actions, supporting localization of production in emerging markets and global new product development.
Parallely Business Project leader for the development and implementation of a global electronic tool for product sizing, selection and configuration.
Specialties :
- Sales and B2B development
- Global product development and regional teams coordination
- Problem solving and process improvement
- Change Management and Driving change
- Direct marketing
- Project management
- Product development (VBPD process)
Languages: French (mother tongue), fluent in Italian and English, German (to be refreshed).
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
International
Business Development
Product Development
Project Management
Export Sales Management
Sales Channel Management
Strategic Planning