Olivier LAMARIE

More than 10 years of experience in sales & marketing, first as Area sales manager (national and export), then as manager of a technical back office supporting direct/indirect sales and direct customers for EMEA region and currently in the role of global product manager with responsability of global sales (+$100M), coordinating product marketing actions, supporting localization of production in emerging markets and global new product development.

Parallely Business Project leader for the development and implementation of a global electronic tool for product sizing, selection and configuration.



Specialties :

- Sales and B2B development

- Global product development and regional teams coordination

- Problem solving and process improvement

- Change Management and Driving change

- Direct marketing

- Project management

- Product development (VBPD process)



Languages: French (mother tongue), fluent in Italian and English, German (to be refreshed).







Mes compétences :

Marketing

Management

International

Business Development

Product Development

Project Management

Export Sales Management

Sales Channel Management

Strategic Planning