Olivier LYON LYNCH
Olivier LYON LYNCH
Paris
Entreprises
Mayer Brown
- Corporate
Paris
maintenant
Weil Gotshal & Manges
- Corporate
maintenant
Gide Loyrette Nouel
- Contentieux commercial
Paris
maintenant
Willkie Farr & Gallagher
- Corporate
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Du Barreau
Paris
2006 - 2007
CAPA
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
2005 - 2006
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
2004 - 2005
Université Paris 10 Nanterre
Nanterre
1999 - 2003
Maîtrise de droit des affaires
Réseau
Arnaud MABILLE
Coppelia BURGOS
Laurence DE GUILLEBON (LYON LYNCH)
Laurent COTRET
Léonore POILLY
Marthe Christelle MONNEY DEIDO EPESSE
Remy PHILIPPOT
Stanislas DE PELICHY
Thomas VERDEIL