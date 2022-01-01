Menu

Olivier Ma Sterchef LEMESLE

Châtillon

Logistique
Transports
Gestion de projets
Négociation
Gestion des connaissances
Stock Control
Pubs
People Management
Organised Time Management Skills
Lunches
Health and Safety
Food Hygiene

  • Compass Group - Bar Team Leader

    Châtillon 2015 - maintenant

  • Best Western Clifton Hotel - Senior Bartender

    2014 - 2014

  • Le Saint Honoré - Chef de Partie

    2014 - 2014

  • Tutto - Chef de Partie

    2012 - 2013 : Chef de Partie - Tutto Bene ! - Strasbourg, France

  • Chateau de l`Île - Maitre d'Hotel

    OSTWALD 2011 - 2012 : Maitre d'Hotel- Le Château de l'Ile - Ostwald, France

  • Life Is A Game - Culinary Demonstrator

    2011 - 2013

  • MASTERCHEF - Candidat

    2011 - 2011 : 51st position (24 000 contestants), Saint Denis, France

  • Temporel - Maitre d'Hotel & Barman

    2009 - 2011 : Maitre d'Hotel - Barman - Various jobs for TEMPOREL (Presidential lunch between Barack Obama & Nicolas Sarkozy, NATO Summit 2009 - RC Strasbourg, FC Metz, Evian TG, French National Teams games - Concerts- Caterers)

  • LE GRUBER - Chef de Rang & Barman

    2008 - 2010

  • LE DIVAN DU MONDE - Bar & Dance Floor Manager

    2007 - 2008 : Bar & Dance Floor Manager - LE DIVAN DU MONDE

  • Courtepaille - Barman & Waiter

    COURCOURONNES 2006 - 2007 : Barman, Waiter - COURTEPAILLE Strasbourg Ponts Couverts /

  • Night Club LE MIROIR - Bar & Dance Floor Manager

    2005 - 2006 : Bar & Dance Floor Manager - Night Club LE MIROIR

  • Pub O`Bradys - Barman

    2004 - 2005

  • DISNEYCRUISE LINES - Assistant Beverage Manager - MS Disney Magic

    2002 - 2004 : Assistant Beverage Manager - MS Disney Magic - DISNEYCRUISE LINES - Port Canaveral, USA & Carribean

  • HURRICANE'S - Disneyland Paris - Barman

    2001 - 2001

  • Les Chefs de France - Epcot Center, Walt Disney World - Barman & Bus Boy

    1999 - 2000 : Barman, Bus Boy, Food Runner, Sitting Host - Les Chefs de France, EPCOT CENTER, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida, USA

