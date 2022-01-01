Olivier MARTINEZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Goal-driven, dedicated IT and Security leader. Understands business needs, technology risks, compliance constraints and provides adequate support while accompanying a team of engineers to grow to its full potential in a global, worldwide environment.
Aims to efficiently and quickly deliver solutions for the business while ensuring technology continuity, scalability and security through through proactive collaboration with stakeholders, developers and IT teams.
Above all, enjoys demanding and high-stakes technology challenges that force you to surpass your limits and to raise the bar higher !
Mes compétences :
Audit
Auditor
Ciso
EBIOS
Gestion des Risques
Gouvernance
ISO 27001
ISO 27002
ISO 27005
IT audit
Management
MEHARI
Risk management
Sécurité
Sécurité IT
SSI
Information Technology
Gestion du risque