Olivier MARTINEZ

Goal-driven, dedicated IT and Security leader. Understands business needs, technology risks, compliance constraints and provides adequate support while accompanying a team of engineers to grow to its full potential in a global, worldwide environment.

Aims to efficiently and quickly deliver solutions for the business while ensuring technology continuity, scalability and security through through proactive collaboration with stakeholders, developers and IT teams.

Above all, enjoys demanding and high-stakes technology challenges that force you to surpass your limits and to raise the bar higher !



Mes compétences :

Audit

Auditor

Ciso

EBIOS

Gestion des Risques

Gouvernance

ISO 27001

ISO 27002

ISO 27005

IT audit

Management

MEHARI

Risk management

Sécurité

Sécurité IT

SSI

Information Technology

Gestion du risque