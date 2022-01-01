Menu

Olivier MARTINEZ

PARIS

En résumé

Goal-driven, dedicated IT and Security leader. Understands business needs, technology risks, compliance constraints and provides adequate support while accompanying a team of engineers to grow to its full potential in a global, worldwide environment.
Aims to efficiently and quickly deliver solutions for the business while ensuring technology continuity, scalability and security through through proactive collaboration with stakeholders, developers and IT teams.
Above all, enjoys demanding and high-stakes technology challenges that force you to surpass your limits and to raise the bar higher !

Mes compétences :
Audit
Auditor
Ciso
EBIOS
Gestion des Risques
Gouvernance
ISO 27001
ISO 27002
ISO 27005
IT audit
Management
MEHARI
Risk management
Sécurité
Sécurité IT
SSI
Information Technology
Gestion du risque

Entreprises

  • Expedia - IT Manager

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant Manages the EU IT Team, responsible for
    - Stability, performance, security and evolution of the full E-Commerce Application stack
    - Management of Front, Mid and Back Office EU/APAC platforms and associated workflows (booking, ticketing, invoicing, data integration, data reconciliation)
    - High availability
    - System integration
    - Performance tuning and Application monitoring
    - Incident management

    Datacenter Migration of the entire Mid Office and Back Office platforms:
    - Platform audit
    - Target architecture design
    - Platform deployment and configuration on top of a IaaS model
    - Front-to-Back switch/cutover execution
    - Disaster Recovery deployment and configuration in a backup datacenter


    Technologies:
     Monitoring : Splunk, AppDynamics, Nagios, SCOM
     Application : IIS / Apache / Tomcat / Nginx / ETL
     Deployment / Source control : Jenkins / Chef / P4
     Languages : .Net / Java / Perl / Python

  • Expedia - Information Security Engineer

    PARIS 2012 - 2014 Manages Compliance and Security for Egencia. Partners with Expedia to ensure policies and standard alignment and synergies, resulting in risk management, operational security efficiency and cost savings. Advises and Helps Teams to design secure, compliant solutions. Excels at developing relationships of trusts with Business and Technology teams.
    - Implemented, monitored and ensured viability of Compliance requirements and associated security controls
    - Led the PCI efforts across Business, Development and IT teams, to achieve Certification renewal by 2013 and 2014
    - Led the design of the VIA Egencia PCI Architecture and the implementation of the Encryption Application, enabling achievable compliance assessment by EOY 2014
    - Assisted Development teams on secure Application Design and Operation Support (Credit Card Encryption, Virtual Cards, Payment Processing, GDS, Bank Connectivity) to deliver In-Time, Compliant Solutions for the Business
    - Managed a full time contractor in charge of conducting Daily Security Operations (static code analysis, forensics, vulnerability scanning, system hardening)

    Technologies:
     Log management and Security monitoring: Splunk / Syslog-ng
     Vulnerability Management: Qualys, Acunetix, Fortify
     Firewall & IDS : Cisco & Cisco IPS
     Virtualisation : VMWare vCenter Server / ESX / XenServer
     Chiffrement : Safenet HSM
     Patching : SCCM
     Antivirus : McAfee ePO 4.6, Kaspersky Antivirus
     Systems : Centos 5.x / 6.x / 7.x, Windows 20xx, Active Directory
     Scripting : Python, Shell, Powershell, Perl

  • Hapsis for Groupama Asset Management - Information Security Officer

    2011 - 2013 Worked for the Chief Information Security Officer of the Subsidiary Groupama Asset Management:
    - Defined, formalized security policies and designed associated controls and security dashboard
    - Led an Application Classification Project, Defined Business ratings, in coordination with Internal Control
    - Led a project to review, design and define authorization process and associated procedures (business owners, workflows, account reviews, authorization process)
    - Assisted Technology teams during the design phase to build secure applications and processes

  • Hapsis for Total, Refining and Marketing - Information Security Officer

    2009 - 2011 Worked for the Chief Information Security Officer of the Refining and Marketing Branch of Total:
    - Led an Application Classification Project among Refining entities in order to assess Business dependencies to IT resources and provide adequate security controls in order to safeguard business operations
    - Coordinated an IT Managers Network across Europe (incident management, corporate services deployment, awareness and training)
    - Led an Application Migration Project in order to move from Windows 2000 server (Microsoft End Of Support) towards Windows 2003/2008: Creation of Dev/Test Platform, based on Application requirements. Reworked associated Play by Play and provided Operation Support to Development Teams

  • Steria for EDF - Information Security Consultant

    2008 - 2009 Joined the EDF internal SOC (Security Operation Center) composed of 5 Security Engineers. In charge of Global Security Monitoring and Building of associated Operational Processes. Worked with the team to ensure knowledge transfer and operational support on: Antivirus Management, IDS management, Third Parties onsite audits, Vulnerability watch and Patch management, security Incidents Management and Penetration testing.

  • Steria - Information Security Auditor

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Carried out several Penetration Testing and Technical Security Audits for various clients (Pages Jaunes, Direction Générale de l’Aviation Civile, La Banque Postale, etc.). Audits included Scope definition, vulnerabilities qualification and exploitation attempts as per clients schedule. Delivered Results in a detailed report with risk-focused executive summary for the management.

Formations

Réseau