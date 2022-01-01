Olivier MAZOYER

Accomplished Lean Six Sigma leader offering rich experience and success in Lean Six Sigma activities deployment into complex and multi-cultural environment.

Proficient in full Lean Six Sigma tools in addition with my ten years’ experience in operational positions, giving to me a strong leadership in a practical approach and able to federate and convince at all levels of the company.



Experience in operations (manufacturing, quality, engineering,supply chain)I and in office processes/service (IT, finance, sales, R&D)



Certified Team Leader with experience in supervising global Lean Manufacturing teams and having taken part in high management decisions.



I am an individual of positive attitude with the passion to learn and the personality and versatility to work in a multi-cultural environment.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Management opérationnel

TPM

Lean supply chain

Lean management

Lean Manufacturing

Animation de formations

Analyser et améliorer les performances

Six Sigma

Lean Office

Kanban

Amélioration continue