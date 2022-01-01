Olivier MAZOYER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chassieu
Accomplished Lean Six Sigma leader offering rich experience and success in Lean Six Sigma activities deployment into complex and multi-cultural environment.
Proficient in full Lean Six Sigma tools in addition with my ten years’ experience in operational positions, giving to me a strong leadership in a practical approach and able to federate and convince at all levels of the company.
Experience in operations (manufacturing, quality, engineering,supply chain)I and in office processes/service (IT, finance, sales, R&D)
Certified Team Leader with experience in supervising global Lean Manufacturing teams and having taken part in high management decisions.
I am an individual of positive attitude with the passion to learn and the personality and versatility to work in a multi-cultural environment.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management opérationnel
TPM
Lean supply chain
Lean management
Lean Manufacturing
Animation de formations
Analyser et améliorer les performances
Six Sigma
Lean Office
Kanban
Amélioration continue