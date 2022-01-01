Menu

Olivier MAZOYER

CHASSIEU

Accomplished Lean Six Sigma leader offering rich experience and success in Lean Six Sigma activities deployment into complex and multi-cultural environment.
Proficient in full Lean Six Sigma tools in addition with my ten years’ experience in operational positions, giving to me a strong leadership in a practical approach and able to federate and convince at all levels of the company.

Experience in operations (manufacturing, quality, engineering,supply chain)I and in office processes/service (IT, finance, sales, R&D)

Certified Team Leader with experience in supervising global Lean Manufacturing teams and having taken part in high management decisions.

I am an individual of positive attitude with the passion to learn and the personality and versatility to work in a multi-cultural environment.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management opérationnel
TPM
Lean supply chain
Lean management
Lean Manufacturing
Animation de formations
Analyser et améliorer les performances
Six Sigma
Lean Office
Kanban
Amélioration continue

Entreprises

  • SERGE FERRARI - Continuous Improvement & Lean Management Director

    2016 - maintenant En charge de la définition et du déploiement de la stratégie d’amélioration du Groupe
    -Mise en place du système de management de la performance sur l’ensemble du Groupe
    -Formation et Coaching des équipes opérationnelles
    -Prise en charge de la Direction Qualité Produit Groupe

  • Constellium - Corporate Lean 6 Sigma Manager – USA & Europe

    Paris 2012 - 2016 -Responsable de la définition et du suivi des KPIs et Standard Lean groupe.
    -Travail en collaboration avec les BU présidents pour la définition des stratégies basées sur les analyses Value Stream Mapping (VSM) et construction des plans de déploiement avec les directeurs des 26 usines du groupe, pour l’atteinte des objectifs.
    -Confortable avec l’ensemble des outils Lean, je suis l’expert Lean groupe sur les outils de la TPM (efficacité des équipements), du Flux tiré par Kanban et des processus PIC / PDP (réduction et respect des délais de fabrications)
    -Coaching des équipes opérationnelles pour l’implémentation et l’utilisation des standards Lean au travers de la conduite de nombreux chantiers d’amélioration.

  • Constellium - Master Black Belt - Lean Six Sigma - Core Team Europe

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Membre de l'équipe Corporate Excellence opérationnelle, définition et mise en place du Constellium Business sytem (basé sur le système Valeo, Danaher, SimplerBS et AlcoaBS). Formation et coaching des équipes opérationnelles pour les usines en France et en Suisse, conduite de nombreux chantiers d'amélioration.

  • Constellium - Black Belt Lean Six Sigma

    Paris 2008 - 2011 -Conduite de projets d’amélioration continue, opérationnels et transactionnels au sein d’une usine de 1500 personnes. Amélioration de la productivité, du lead tine, réduction des stocks et des couts, utilisant les méthodes Lean et DMAIC.
    -Référent ALCAN EP France pour la formation Green Belt : conception, organisation et conduite des formations.
    -CI Leader pour le site de SFU (250 personnes): En charge de l’amélioration continue. Développement de la stratégie et de la vision CI. Identification et sélection des projets, formation et coaching des Green Belt, animation de workshop.

  • Aubert et Duval - Responsable production

    2005 - 2008 -Manager l’ensemble des ateliers de production de la filière produits laminés dont le service méthode process.
    -Garantir la réalisation des programmes de production dans le respect de la sécurité, de la qualité, des coûts et délais.
    -Elaborer de développer la stratégie industrielle de l’UAP.
    -Construire et suivre les budgets de fonctionnement et d’investissement de la filière.
    -Gérer le budget de fonctionnement d’une valeur de 2M€.
    -Chef du projet Transformation Lean de la filière Produits Laminés

  • A.M.I.S Groupe SIFCOR (Automobile) - Directeur Usine

    2002 - 2005 -Responsable du démarrage du nouveau site de production de guéret, mise en place de l’organisation, gestion des recrutements et formations du personnel, gestion de l’installation et de la mise en service des outils de production.
    - Manager l’ensemble des ateliers de production, garantir la réalisation des programmes de production dans le respect de la sécurité, de la qualité, des coûts et délais
    -Gestion des aspects financiers, sociaux, techniques, logistique, qualité et sécurité
    -Interlocuteur principal des instances administratives locales.
    -Président du CHSCT du site.

  • A.M.I.S Groupe SIFCOR (Automobile) - Responsable Production

    2000 - 2002 -Assurer le management des équipes de production.
    -Garantir la réalisation des programmes de production dans le respect de la sécurité, de la qualité, des coûts et délais.

Formations

