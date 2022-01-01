Olivier SIMON

Extensive scientific and technical background with experience in evolving and stringent regulatory environment (EU/US), export/foreign markets (MENA & Eastern EU), and Pre-Filled Syringe (PFS) components and devices.



25+ years in B-to-B sales, quality and process development.



Work closely with customer to meet their needs and requirements.



Skilled, listener and responsive.



Provide insightful recommendations and solutions that address customer's challenges.



Expertise :

- Global Account Management

- Product platform management

- Team management

- Emerging market strategy

- Distributors and agents management program

- Pharmaceutical packaging

- Drug delivery and safety systems

- Communication and negotiation

- Strong capacity to overcome challenges

- Multicultural and cross-functional working environment