Olivier SIMON

  • Aptar Stelmi SAS
  • Global strategic customers director

Villepinte

En résumé

Extensive scientific and technical background with experience in evolving and stringent regulatory environment (EU/US), export/foreign markets (MENA & Eastern EU), and Pre-Filled Syringe (PFS) components and devices.

25+ years in B-to-B sales, quality and process development.

Work closely with customer to meet their needs and requirements.

Skilled, listener and responsive.

Provide insightful recommendations and solutions that address customer's challenges.

Expertise :
- Global Account Management
- Product platform management
- Team management
- Emerging market strategy
- Distributors and agents management program
- Pharmaceutical packaging
- Drug delivery and safety systems
- Communication and negotiation
- Strong capacity to overcome challenges
- Multicultural and cross-functional working environment

Entreprises

  • Aptar Stelmi SAS - Global strategic customers director

    Commercial | Villepinte (11150) 2021 - maintenant Management plateforme produit, équipe commerciale et comptes globaux

  • West Pharmaceutical Services France SA - Senior Account Manager - PFS platform - Pharma EMEA

    Commercial | Fourqueux 2018 - 2021 Key account management

  • West Pharmaceutical Services - Senior Manager, Emerging Markets, Agents & Distributors

    Commercial | Saint-Germain-en-Laye (78100) 2016 - maintenant Sales management in Middle-East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Russia
    Agents management program leader
    Distributors management program leader
    Emerging Market Team management

  • West Pharmaceutical Services - Account Manager / ingénieur commercial

    Saint-Germain-en-Laye (78100) 2001 - 2016 Zone commerciale : France, Hollande, Afrique du Nord, Moyen-Orient

  • West Pharmaceutical Services - Ingenieur Développement Process / Ingénieur qualité client

    Le Nouvion-en-Thiérache 1996 - 2001 Process improvement and development
    FMEA (Failure Mode and Effects Analysis) et SPC (Statistic Process Control) responsible
    GMP trainer / training module developer / GMP certification obtained in 2000
    New process and machine validation (IQ, OQ, PQ)
    Technical support
    QC department management
    Customer complaints
    Customer specifications review
    GMP and ISO internal auditor

  • Dole - Adjoint responsable Maintenance et Travaux neufs

    1994 - 1995 Mise en place de la TPM

Formations

  • ESMT - European School Of Management And Technology ESMT (Berlin)

    Berlin 2010 - 2010 International specialists development program

  • INSEAD

    Fontainebleau 2010 - 2010 international specialists development program

  • Université Aix - Marseille III

    Marseille 1993 - 1994 DESS Maintenance et Qualité

  • Université Amiens Picardie Jules Verne

    Amiens 1991 - 1993 Informatique industrielle et productique

  • IUT (Reims)

    Reims 1989 - 1991 DUT Génie mécanique et productique

