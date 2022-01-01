Olivier SIMON

Extensive scientific and technical background with experience in evolving and stringent regulatory environment (EU/US), export/foreign markets (MENA & Eastern EU), and Pre-Filled Syringe (PFS) components and devices.
25+ years in B-to-B sales, quality and process development.
Work closely with customer to meet their needs and requirements.
Skilled, listener and responsive.
Provide insightful recommendations and solutions that address customer's challenges.
Expertise :
- Global Account Management
- Product platform management
- Team management
- Emerging market strategy
- Distributors and agents management program
- Pharmaceutical packaging
- Drug delivery and safety systems
- Communication and negotiation
- Strong capacity to overcome challenges
- Multicultural and cross-functional working environment