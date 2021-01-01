Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier VERMOT-DESROCHES
Ajouter
Olivier VERMOT-DESROCHES
Lure cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Industrie pharmaceutique
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Vetoquinol
- Responsable des Services Techniques
Lure cedex
2012 - maintenant
VETOQUINOL
- RESP. MAINTENANCE & PROJETS
Lure cedex
2006 - 2012
VETOQUINOL
- RESPONSABLE MAINTENANCE
Lure cedex
2004 - 2006
ASTRAZENECA
- Responsable Maintenance Conditionnement
Rueil-Malmaison
2000 - 2004
Formations
POLYTECH'MARSEILLE SIIC (Marseille)
Marseille
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs I.U.S.T.I
Marseille
1993 - 1996
Instrumentation & Capteurs
+ DEA en mécanique énergétique
Lycée Jules Haag
Besancon
1990 - 1992
BTS Contrôle Industriel & Régulation Automatique
Réseau
Alexandre TEILLAC
Christelle GEORGES
Frédéric PIERRON
Gurvan LE ROUX
Laurent THOREL
Lautridou ROSNY
Renaud BERLINER
Romain KERLEAU
Sylvie AUGUSTIN
Yvon PARC