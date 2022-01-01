MAISONS LAFFITTE2007 - 20111. Model business processes to understand current systems and propose new process including READSOFT products that are simpler or more effective
2. Identify and propose solutions to customers that will improve their manual handling of documents.
3. Conduct workshops and other activities to gather data and requirements•
4. Assist the project manager in Prestudy, Project planning and the Project Implementation phase.
5. System analysis•
6. Quality Assurance such as review solutions and code
7. Software design
8. Programming
9. Design and program standardized plug-ins, in cooperation with International consulting services, to be used globally
Responsibilities
1. Deliver on time according to specifications & to the READSOFT standard
2. Scope the issue facing the customer• Validate performance issues and hypotheses
3. Identify findings, conclusions, and potential solutions
4. Create recommendations based on causes and potential solutions
5. Pilot and test solution
6. Categorize data for analysis
7. Understand the customer's business situation and priorities
8. Keep team members, and relevant colleagues informed in a timely and complete manner.
READSOFT
- Consultant
MAISONS LAFFITTE2004 - 2007Job Content
*Technical expert
*Programmer
*Quality Assurance
*Software designer
*Assist the project manager in the Prestudy, Project Planning and the Project Implementation phases
Responsibilities
READSOFT
- Ingénieur de développement
MAISONS LAFFITTE2001 - 2003Componenents developer (customization and Add-on).
Performs some advanced support services and pre-sales help.