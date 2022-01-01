Oussama ABDELLI

Install, configure, monitor and troubleshoot network infrastructure equipments, includes configuration of EIGRP, OSPF and BGP routing protocols & how to manipulate and optimize routing updates between these protocols.

Resilient networks and associated technologies: Spanning-Tree, Link aggregation, Dsitributed trunking, Virtual switching, VRRP, HSRP, Load balancing

DHCP configuration.

Implement an IP addressing scheme and IP Services.

Identify security threats and mitigate those threats.



Certifications:



CISCO:

CCNP RS / Cisco Certified Network Professional Routing and Switching

CCNA / Cisco Certified Network Associate

CCENT / Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician



HP:

MASE / Master Accredited Systems Engineer

ASE / Accredited Systems Engineer

AIS / Accredited Integration Specialist

APS / Accredited Platform Specialist