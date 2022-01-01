Oussama ABDELLI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Install, configure, monitor and troubleshoot network infrastructure equipments, includes configuration of EIGRP, OSPF and BGP routing protocols & how to manipulate and optimize routing updates between these protocols.
Resilient networks and associated technologies: Spanning-Tree, Link aggregation, Dsitributed trunking, Virtual switching, VRRP, HSRP, Load balancing
DHCP configuration.
Implement an IP addressing scheme and IP Services.
Identify security threats and mitigate those threats.
Certifications:
CISCO:
CCNP RS / Cisco Certified Network Professional Routing and Switching
CCNA / Cisco Certified Network Associate
CCENT / Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician
HP:
MASE / Master Accredited Systems Engineer
ASE / Accredited Systems Engineer
AIS / Accredited Integration Specialist
APS / Accredited Platform Specialist