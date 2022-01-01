Menu

Oussama ABDELLI

PARIS

En résumé

Install, configure, monitor and troubleshoot network infrastructure equipments, includes configuration of EIGRP, OSPF and BGP routing protocols & how to manipulate and optimize routing updates between these protocols.
Resilient networks and associated technologies: Spanning-Tree, Link aggregation, Dsitributed trunking, Virtual switching, VRRP, HSRP, Load balancing
DHCP configuration.
Implement an IP addressing scheme and IP Services.
Identify security threats and mitigate those threats.

Certifications:

CISCO:
CCNP RS / Cisco Certified Network Professional Routing and Switching
CCNA / Cisco Certified Network Associate
CCENT / Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician

HP:
MASE / Master Accredited Systems Engineer
ASE / Accredited Systems Engineer
AIS / Accredited Integration Specialist
APS / Accredited Platform Specialist

Entreprises

  • GTEC Training & Consulting - Instructeur Cisco - Freelance

    2013 - maintenant Animer des cours ICND1 & ICND2
    Animer des cours CCNP (SWITCH & ROUTE & TSHOOT)
    Exploiter un réseau de taille moyenne avec de multiples switchs, contenant VLANs, trunks et spanning tree.
    Dépanner les problèmes de connectivité IP.
    Configurer et dépanner EIGRP/OSPF dans un environnement IPv4 et IPv6.
    Configurer et dépanner les protocoles de haute disponibilité dans un réseau (HSRP, VRRP, GLBP).
    Eviter les boucles dans une topologie redondante en implémentant des protocoles de redondances (Spanning Tree, RPVST +, Etherchannel).
    Configurer et dépanner le routage inter vlan (Router on a stick, Switch niveau 3).
    Redistribution des routes entre les protocoles de routage.
    Filtrage des routes (ACL, Prefix-list, Redistribute-list, Passive Interface).
    Définir les caractéristiques, les fonctions et les composants d'un WAN.

  • HP Enterprise Services - Coach & Ingénieur réseaux

    Courtaboeuf 2010 - maintenant Encadrer, former et améliorer les compétences techniques et process des nouveaux employés.
    Préparer un cursus de formation et mettre en place des défis techniques pour les nouveaux employés. Préparer avec eux leurs plans de certifications HP.
    Travailler sur les problèmes de réseau complexes où l'analyse des situations ou des données nécessite une évaluation approfondie des différentes topologies de réseau et des protocoles.
    Fournir un support technique à travers des processus standard pour les produits HPN/Cisco, tels que 3Com / H3C / Cisco / Colubris (Wireless), et pour les applications de gestions des réseaux, tels que HP Networking IMC & PCM.
    Fournir un appui technique après-vente approfondi quotidiennement pour les clients et les revendeurs, examiner et déboguer les traces des paquets, les journaux (logs) de produits, et la configuration du produit existant.
    Élaborer une procédure de dépannage avancé pour des problèmes techniques complexes, aider à la conception et la configuration à distance.

Formations

  • Time Université (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Mastère Professionnel en Sécurité des Systèmes Informatique et des Réseaux

    Mémoire : Audit technique et organisationnel basé sur la norme 27002

