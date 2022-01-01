Oussama SENTEL

A dynamic multilingual professional, qualified in marketing and project management, with strong multitasking and organizational skills.
I have always worked well under pressure, consistently achieving objectives within agreed time frames in progressively responsible executive positions in high level.
Eager to evolve in a cross-cultural environment, and work on challenging projects with an international dimension.
Mes compétences :
SAP
CEGID BUSINESS PLACE ET SUITE
OFFICE 2007
Marketing
logistque
Commercial
Mise en scène
Créativité