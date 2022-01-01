Menu

Oussama SENTEL

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

A dynamic multilingual professional, qualified in marketing and project management, with strong multitasking and organizational skills.

I have always worked well under pressure, consistently achieving objectives within agreed time frames in progressively responsible executive positions in high level.

Eager to evolve in a cross-cultural environment, and work on challenging projects with an international dimension.

Mes compétences :
SAP
CEGID BUSINESS PLACE ET SUITE
OFFICE 2007
Marketing
logistque
Commercial
Mise en scène
Créativité

Entreprises

  • British American Tobacco - Area Trade Marketing

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2015 - Leading development of the Trade Marketing Strategy to achieve defined business objectives across all product categories.
    - Responsible for management and monitoring of Trade Marketing Investments and initiatives execution.
    - Contribute to the Company’s goals and objectives and improve market share, customer satisfaction and productivity performance.
    - Development of a trade promotional plan with key customers and channels.
    - For any form of communication directly or indirectly linked to Company/Brand equity works under strict supervision and responsibility of Marketing Dept.

  • Tangershoes - Responsable marketing et commercial

    2011 - 2012 élaborer la stratégie marketing et commerciale
    Gestion des PDV et de la FDV
    Gestion des portes feuilles clients
    Développement du programme fidélité.

  • Atlas Bottling Company - Assistant Développeur marketing

    2011 - 2011 • Participation à l’élaboration de la stratégie Marketing ;
    • Élaboration des plans d’action Clients fidélité;
    • Activation de la « Picture of succes » et « OBPPC ».

Formations

  • UNIVERSITE ABDELMALEK ESSAADI FSJEST (Tanger)

    Tanger 2011 - 2016 Doctorat

    Title : Enchantment tourists in Moroccan Guest houses: Antecedents and consequences
    Antecedents :
    - Hospitality
    - Surpirse
    - Physical And social environment
    - Escape and Expatriation
    Consequences :
    - Revisit Intention
    - Positif Word of mouth

  • ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Tanger)

    Tanger 2006 - 2011 Master du cycle normal de l'ENCG de Tanger

    - Gestion de la Force de vente;
    - Marketing relationnel;
    - Techniques de distribution et ventes;
    - Négociation commerciale.

