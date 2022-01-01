Menu

Oussmane DIAKHITE

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Argenteuil dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Esprit d'équipe
Organisation
Rigueur
Sociable
Esprit d'analyse

Entreprises

  • Accenture - IT Consultant

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Accenture - IT Consultant ING CIB London

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Post-Trade Processing Platform managing the back-office securities processing for Corporate and Investment banks including settlement, asset servicing, reconciliation and administrative accounting

    - Software used: HP Quality Center, Broadrige Processing tool Gloss, Smartstream TLM CA, JIRA

    - Fully dedicated to Corporate Action Team

    - Corporate Action Lifecycle (bond, equity)

    - Business process modeling and collection of the high level business requirements

    - Reporting for Corporate Action Stream (Definition of KPIs)

    - Define the testing Strategy

    - Conducted Workshops: business procedure, change management, trainings

    - Preparation of Migration strategy

  • Accenture - IT Consultant SGCIB Paris/London

    Paris 2014 - 2015 First Post-Trade Processing Platform managing the back-office securities processing for Corporate and Investment banks including settlement, asset servicing, reference data, reconciliation and administrative accounting

    - Software used: HP Quality Center, Broadrige Processing tool Gloss, Smartstream TLM CA, JIRA

    - Fully dedicated to Corporate Action Team

    - Analyze the “As-is” Process

    - Definition of the “To be” process

    - Business process modeling and collection of the high level business requirements

    - In charge of writing the detailed requirement documents

    - Define the test Strategy

    - Definition of the test cases and writing of test scenarios (Quality Center)

    - Conducted Workshops: business procedure, training change management

    - Preparation of Migration strategy

    - Support Go live and post go live operation

  • Aviva - IT Internal Controller

    BOIS COLOMBES 2013 - 2013 - Management testing on IT system regarding to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX).

    - Interview conduct with process owners

    - Test realization and redaction of the outcomes

    - Deficiency identification, validation with the process owner

    - Redaction of the action plan for the deficiencies identified.

    - Tracking and reporting of the deficiencies

    - Coordination with the external auditor’s for the SOX certification

  • Ecuadorian Canadian Chamber of Commerce - Guayaquil Ecuador - Web Project manager

    2012 - 2012 Creation of a new website in English and Spanish:
    - Collection of requirements
    - Redaction of futur website design
    - Managed implementation of changes on the website
    - Managed relation between
    - Extension of the Customer portfolio
    - Animation of the customer base
    - Community management

  • Aide Mondiale ISC - Project Management Events Communication, Humanitarian mission

    2011 - 2012 - Fund raising and project management in France.
    - Logistics and implementation of construction project for an orphanage.
    - Projects to inscrease visibility, organize internal and external events
    -Volunteered a month on site in Andahuaylas, Peru.
    - Donation of the clothes and school material construction of school classes, solar showers, kitchen.

Formations

Réseau