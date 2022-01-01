Oussmane DIAKHITE

Mes compétences :
Esprit d'équipe
Organisation
Rigueur
Sociable
Esprit d'analyse
Entreprises
Accenture
- IT Consultant
Paris2016 - maintenant
Accenture
- IT Consultant ING CIB London
Paris2016 - 2016Post-Trade Processing Platform managing the back-office securities processing for Corporate and Investment banks including settlement, asset servicing, reconciliation and administrative accounting
- Software used: HP Quality Center, Broadrige Processing tool Gloss, Smartstream TLM CA, JIRA
- Fully dedicated to Corporate Action Team
- Corporate Action Lifecycle (bond, equity)
- Business process modeling and collection of the high level business requirements
- Reporting for Corporate Action Stream (Definition of KPIs)
- Define the testing Strategy
- Conducted Workshops: business procedure, change management, trainings
- Preparation of Migration strategy
Accenture
- IT Consultant SGCIB Paris/London
Paris2014 - 2015First Post-Trade Processing Platform managing the back-office securities processing for Corporate and Investment banks including settlement, asset servicing, reference data, reconciliation and administrative accounting
- Software used: HP Quality Center, Broadrige Processing tool Gloss, Smartstream TLM CA, JIRA
- Fully dedicated to Corporate Action Team
- Analyze the “As-is” Process
- Definition of the “To be” process
- Business process modeling and collection of the high level business requirements
- In charge of writing the detailed requirement documents
- Define the test Strategy
- Definition of the test cases and writing of test scenarios (Quality Center)
- Conducted Workshops: business procedure, training change management
- Preparation of Migration strategy
- Support Go live and post go live operation
Aviva
- IT Internal Controller
BOIS COLOMBES2013 - 2013- Management testing on IT system regarding to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX).
- Interview conduct with process owners
- Test realization and redaction of the outcomes
- Deficiency identification, validation with the process owner
- Redaction of the action plan for the deficiencies identified.
- Tracking and reporting of the deficiencies
- Coordination with the external auditor’s for the SOX certification
Ecuadorian Canadian Chamber of Commerce - Guayaquil Ecuador
- Web Project manager
2012 - 2012Creation of a new website in English and Spanish:
- Collection of requirements
- Redaction of futur website design
- Managed implementation of changes on the website
- Managed relation between
- Extension of the Customer portfolio
- Animation of the customer base
- Community management
Aide Mondiale ISC
- Project Management Events Communication, Humanitarian mission
2011 - 2012- Fund raising and project management in France.
- Logistics and implementation of construction project for an orphanage.
- Projects to inscrease visibility, organize internal and external events
-Volunteered a month on site in Andahuaylas, Peru.
- Donation of the clothes and school material construction of school classes, solar showers, kitchen.