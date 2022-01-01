Patrice BECKER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
Medical device industry expert with more than 20 years’ experience.
I spent more than 13 years as a Clinical Affairs Director building strong multifunctional team, developing strategy for pre and post market studies , driving execution and developing congress communications and peer reviewed publications.
A leader in global scientific communication for more than 3 years, I have been a key contributor in establishing cross-functional life cycle scientific communication strategy as a
process in the company business and developing an evidence dissemination process to educate marketing.
Leadership in Scientific Symposium strategy and execution: congress abstracts and peer reviewed publications.
Developing strategic Partnerships with Medical Associations and Key Opinion Leaders
Mes compétences :
Stratégie de communication
Méthodologie
Recherche clinique
Communication
