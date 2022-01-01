Patrice BECKER

Medical device industry expert with more than 20 years’ experience.

I spent more than 13 years as a Clinical Affairs Director building strong multifunctional team, developing strategy for pre and post market studies , driving execution and developing congress communications and peer reviewed publications.

A leader in global scientific communication for more than 3 years, I have been a key contributor in establishing cross-functional life cycle scientific communication strategy as a

process in the company business and developing an evidence dissemination process to educate marketing.

Leadership in Scientific Symposium strategy and execution: congress abstracts and peer reviewed publications.

Developing strategic Partnerships with Medical Associations and Key Opinion Leaders





Mes compétences :

Stratégie de communication

Méthodologie

Recherche clinique

Communication