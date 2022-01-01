Patrice BERTHON-MOINE

After a degree in sales,I started my career as a Customer Adviser in a Customer Relationship Center for a telco Company in France.

Very quickly I realized the importance of training and how training is linked to performance and quality, then to Customer global satisfaction.

Developing people, making sure that we have in place the right people at the right moment with th right skills and behaviours became my job and one of my drivers.



Mes compétences :

Formation professionnelle

Management

Gestion de projets

Ressources humaines

Formationde formateurs

Train The Trainer

Learning and development

Behavioral training

Instructional design

Coaching

Project Management