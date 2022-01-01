Patrice BERTHON-MOINE

After a degree in sales,I started my career as a Customer Adviser in a Customer Relationship Center for a telco Company in France.
Very quickly I realized the importance of training and how training is linked to performance and quality, then to Customer global satisfaction.
Developing people, making sure that we have in place the right people at the right moment with th right skills and behaviours became my job and one of my drivers.
Mes compétences :
Formation professionnelle
Management
Gestion de projets
Ressources humaines
Formationde formateurs
Train The Trainer
Learning and development
Behavioral training
Instructional design
Coaching
Project Management