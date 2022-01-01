Menu

Patrice BERTHON-MOINE

Marne La Vallée Cedex 2

En résumé

After a degree in sales,I started my career as a Customer Adviser in a Customer Relationship Center for a telco Company in France.
Very quickly I realized the importance of training and how training is linked to performance and quality, then to Customer global satisfaction.
Developing people, making sure that we have in place the right people at the right moment with th right skills and behaviours became my job and one of my drivers.

Mes compétences :
Formation professionnelle
Management
Gestion de projets
Ressources humaines
Formationde formateurs
Train The Trainer
Learning and development
Behavioral training
Instructional design
Coaching
Project Management

Entreprises

  • Nestlé Nespresso S.A - Global Learning & Develoment Program Manager

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2014 - maintenant In Charge of leading the Global L&D strategy/community
    - Define Global L&D Strategy through Nespresso Training Academy
    - Identify Skills and competencies required for Customer Facing Population
    - Define learning and teaching path for Customer Facing employees accordingly
    - Identify and develop career paths and development plans
    - Ensure alignment between Learning and Development Strategy and business needs through a Corporate Training Academy
    - Initiate and manage development of Behaviorist trainings for internal trainers, CRC and Retail employees
    - Design and develop training material on Nespresso products and services
    - Facilitate Train the Trainers courses to market trainers
    - Animate a trainers’ community in the markets
    - Manage an Int'l Training Project Manager

  • Nestlé Nespresso SA - Global Training Project Manager

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2010 - 2014 - Ensure alignement between Learning and Development Strategy and business needs through a Corporate University,
    - Initiate and manage development of Behaviorist trainings for internal trainers, CRC and Retail employees,
    - Initiate, design and develop training material on Nespresso products and services,
    - Facilitate Train the Trainers courses to market trainers,
    - Animate a trainers community in the markets,
    - Deliver Strategic Business Skills courses to HQ employees,

  • Nespresso France - Formateur

    Paris 2004 - 2010 Hired in 2004 as a CRC Team Leader, I evolved internally in 2006 to the position of Business Unit Manager.
    I was appointed to create from scratch a new CRC platform for inbound and outbound calls.
    My mission: to ensure compliance with sales targets, quality of contact and lead and develop 8/10 Team Leaders and 110 client advisors.
    then had the opportunity to manage the training division of Client Relations Centre and training support for the Retail network from December 2008 to Jully2010:
    - Set-up the training plan and organize follow-up
    - Ensure deployment and reporting (CRM, Products, stress management…)
    - Deliver softskills trainings modules (Sales tactics, interpersonal relationship...)
    - Choose external trainers
    - Validate the contents
    - Measure the quality of decided actions

    Lecturer Lyon II University – MO3C – Topic: Training, Pedagogy and evaluation
    Deliver to students 20 hours of courses.

  • Vitalicom - Training Specialist - Recruiter

    MONTLUEL 2000 - 2004 In a Customer Contact Centre dedicated to the Peugeot Brand, I was integrated as a Supervisor. I managed a team of 8 to 12 Customer Advisors from August to December 2000.
    After 8 months, I then moved internally to the function of Training Specialist - Recruiter
    Training:
    - Set-up & deliver initials and continued training (Educational engineering)
    - Rollout the training programs and report to Peugeot
    Recruitment:
    - Manage sourcing
    - Pre-select applicant
    - Interview, choose the applicant (Customer Advisors and team leaders)
    Quality:
    - Control and Monitor knowledge acquisition
    - Manage skills, and respect for procedures
    - Identify axes of progress
    - Propose action plans
    - measure impact

  • SFR - Customer Service Advisor

    1998 - 2000 - Managing Customer requests (outbounds - inbounds - mails)
    - Difficulte situation and litigation management
    - Back-Office
    - Team trainings facilitation

  • Rex-Rotary - Sales Representative

    1997 - 1998 In charge of managing and developing a customer portfolio.
    - cold calls
    - copy solution selling

  • K par K - Sales representative

    Aubervilliers 1995 - 1997 In charge of selling to B2C customers windows, french-windows, rolling shutters and doors.
    - cold calls
    - sales meetings
    - exhibitions or fairs

