Patrice BRUNAUD
Patrice BRUNAUD
LIMOGES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SERRU' BAT'
- Gérant
2003 - maintenant
ATELIER CREUSOIS DE CHAUDRONNERIE A2C
- Gérant
1997 - maintenant
CMTS
- Gérant
SAINT JORY
1994 - 1996
GALINET
- Dessinateur, conducteur de travaux
1981 - 1993
MICHELIN
- Chaudronnier, tuyauteur
FERRAND
1974 - 1980
Formations
Ecole Michelin
Clermont Ferrand
1974 - 1976
Chaudronnerie, tuyauterie
Réseau
Anaël ROGER-ROLLÉ
Catherine BOURDON
Corinne BARRANDON
Delphine DUPUIS
Marc FAILLET
Pauline BRUNAUD
Philippe DALY