Patrice CORDONNIER

Camusat Group Holding ( 2200 p, 40 countries )
- Chief Supply Chain Officer Camusat Group
2012 - maintenant
Submit proposal as part of Company strategies.
Directly involved in net results, EBITDA, Operating cash flow and organic growth of the Company.
Create, develop and improve human skills of logistic and purchase departments on international perimeter.
Develop locally, on preliminary study phase main subsidiaries on logistic and purchase fields (local and regional market study, current legislation, customs and future activities in term d’ Opex and Capex).
Manage the head of purchase and logistic with continuous improvement (1 international department in Romania, 5 regionals teams: South of Asia, East Africa, North and West Africa, Indian Ocean, Caribbean).
Internal auditor mandated by shareholder for Business Governance, major business, human resources, production and R and D reports on subsidiaries.
Establish an efficient networking with other company functions
Ferco Gresch Unitas Group
- Purchasing Manager
2007 - 2012
Manager of a department with a staff of 8 people (90 millions euro) within the framework of a new continuous improvement program, I also take in account purchase families, as raw materials, transport, trade and investments.
My main missions was:
* to assist the supply chain with the definition of the direct and indirect purchases policies,
* to review all processes purchases, tools and methodologies,
* the definition and the follow-up of all the indicators of activities and results,
* the implementation of the stocks of consignment, kanban, and penalties,
* the implementation of cost saving audits and internal processes audits,
* the definition of purchase budgets, ;
* the validation of the offers for acquisition of new business (calculations purchases), ;
* the management of cross-functional working groups, ;
* the realization of different sales,
* the reduction of the work force, ;
* to obtain results in accordance with the continuous plans of improvements which was:
* Prices reduction of 26 % the last three years for the components, sub-contracting operations and packaging...
* Reduction of nonconformities of 62 %,
* Reduction of stocks of 44%, ;
* Increase of rates of suppliers services of 9% (97%) ;
* Reductions of delivery time to 3 days for all items of class A...
For the Group:
* the training of a counterpart of the group in our methods and tools, ;
* PUMA meetings purchases groups, ;
* the purchase of raw materials (milling and coils steel, alloys...) ;
Faurecia
- Program buyer
2005 - 2007
to Faurecia, SOFT division for new cars of PSA and RENAULT OEM.
My role of program buyer was to anticipate the specifics requirements for new programs (supplier technologies, location and targets cost) and to ensure the commodity panel strategy is appropriate to support the acquisition.
So, my main mission was to:
* contribute to the conception of the customer offers: participate in the program team from the conception phase to the request of quotation,
* participate to the technical development through suppliers know how,
* achieve sourcing in France, east of Europe, China, Turkey, Spain...),
* negotiate all prices during prototypes phases until serial life,
* respect delivery deadlines and in particular ensure that the program phases reviews,
* manage a people in charge of quality development issues,
* manage specifics mandated suppliers, ;
* ensure early involvement of the plant buyer in the program before the series phases. ;
* establish all agreement...
On different markets as plastic injection, mechanicals systems welded, textile industries, leathers, polymers, regulation...
LISI Automotive
- Commodity Buyer
GRANDVILLARS
2001 - 2005
to LISI Automotive (2 700 people, turn-over of 283 Millions EUR , located in France, Germany, Czech Republic, Canada, China, for Former, Gradel and Rapid companies) and manager for indirect purchase committee of the automotive and aeronautics holding.
The technologies, that I had in account was:
* Tools for production of :
* Cold forging: 8 millions EUR ,
* Stamping: 700k EUR ,
* Grinding and milling : 3 millions EUR ,
* Oil for process : 1 million EUR (entières et solubles)
. Packaging : 1,3 millions EUR
So, my main mission was to:
LISI Automotive
- Purchasing Manager
GRANDVILLARS
1999 - 2001
* realized traditional and specific missions for this plant, ;
* managed of a team of 4 persons, ;
* participated to the project of centralization of purchases, ;
* participated to the deployment of buyers' network... ;
the Group ISOROY (IKEA)
- Buyer
1995 - 1999
I was the responsible of technical purchase, store spare parts area:
* subcontracting of maintenance operations: 500k EUR , ;
* maintenance spare parts and investments: 2M EUR to 4 millions EUR , ;
* manager of 2 people.
And in charge of method maintenance:
* update of machines files, ;
* planning of the preventive and predictive maintenance, ;
* management of a person... ;