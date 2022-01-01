Patrice CORDONNIER

Submit proposal as part of Company strategies.

Directly involved in net results, EBITDA, Operating cash flow and organic growth of the Company.

Create, develop and improve human skills of logistic and purchase departments on international perimeter.

Develop locally, on preliminary study phase main subsidiaries on logistic and purchase fields (local and regional market study, current legislation, customs and future activities in term d’ Opex and Capex).

Manage the head of purchase and logistic with continuous improvement (1 international department in Romania, 5 regionals teams: South of Asia, East Africa, North and West Africa, Indian Ocean, Caribbean).

Internal auditor mandated by shareholder for Business Governance, major business, human resources, production and R and D reports on subsidiaries.

Establish an efficient networking with other company functions





Mes compétences :

eProcurement

budgets

Milling

Continuous Improvement

sustainable development

purchasing analysis

monitoring budgets

method maintenance

manage specifics

human skills

human resources

Supply Chain

Procurement

Manage the head

Logistics

ISO 900X Standard

ISO 14001 Standard

Grinding

Government Legislation

Documentaries

Cash Flows