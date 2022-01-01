Retail
Patrice DHENIN
Patrice DHENIN
AMIENS
Election législatives 2022
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LUNOR
- Responsable production
2008 - maintenant
SA Nouvelle LEBLANC (groupe LUNOR)
- Responsable Fabrication
2005 - 2008
LUNOR
- Chef d'équipe
2005 - 2005
SOFRESCO
- Assistant production
2003 - 2004
SOFRESCO
- Assistant logistique
2002 - 2003
NCS (Autoliv)
- Technicien Developpement production
2000 - 2001
Formations
Formation Pluriprofessionnelles Responsable Logistique
Amiens
2002 - 2004
SIA Interfor
Lycée Condorcet
Saint Quentin
1998 - 2000
Lycée Pierre Mendes France (Peronne)
Peronne
1995 - 1998
Bac Scientifique
Réseau
Anaïs DÉCAUDAIN
Aurelien DERULLE
Ateliers Roche (Reims)
Brice BAYLE
Diane-Hélène SUTTER
Emilie MORDAC
Florence DUQUESNE
Maxime DEBRYE
Sandrine CERQUEIRA
Sylvain CARON
Vincent BEUGNY