Patrice FOULON

Operations as a strategic pillar of value creation

- Transforming Operations to accelerate profitable growth of global manufacturing companies -



Results oriented leader driving accountability across multi-site Operations, with laser focus on customer experience and profitable growth, bringing over 20 years of experience within world leading companies and best practice benchmarks for Lean Production Systems and Business Systems.

Demonstrated ability to deliver in international, multicultural, complex, and demanding environments.

Strong expertise in Operational Excellence, with a proven track record of superior performance and transformational impact, through leadership, Lean methodologies, change management, organizational and people development, effective communication and cross-functional collaboration.

Sound combination of long-term strategic thinking, hands-on execution, and sense of urgency.



Significant achievements in the areas of

>>> Safety culture, empowerment, and development, for our people

>>> Quality and Delivery performance, for our customers

>>> Cost savings, productivity, and Inventory right-sizing, for our shareholders



Core competences and areas of expertise:

♦ International multi-site Operations

♦ Customer Experience

♦ Profitability

♦ Matrix organizations

♦ Intercultural experience

♦ Leadership

♦ Operational Excellence

♦ Operating Systems

♦ LEAN methodologies

♦ Change management

♦ People development

♦ Talent Management

♦ Performance culture

♦ Strategic thinking

♦ Sense of urgency

♦ Strategy deployment

♦ Problem Solving

♦ Cost structure (conversion costs, material costs, OCOS)

♦ Make-or-Buy strategy

♦ Footprint optimization

♦ Production, EHS, Quality, Maintenance, Engineering, Supply Chain, Sourcing

♦ Multi-technology processes

♦ CapEx management

♦ Key projects management

♦ Kaizen events

♦ Extensive knowledge in KPI visual boards, action trackers, cadence reviews, Daily Management process, Gemba Walk, Problem Solving Process, 6S, Kanban, Standard Work, TPM, VSM, SMED



