Patrice FOULON

En résumé

Operations as a strategic pillar of value creation
- Transforming Operations to accelerate profitable growth of global manufacturing companies -

Results oriented leader driving accountability across multi-site Operations, with laser focus on customer experience and profitable growth, bringing over 20 years of experience within world leading companies and best practice benchmarks for Lean Production Systems and Business Systems.
Demonstrated ability to deliver in international, multicultural, complex, and demanding environments.
Strong expertise in Operational Excellence, with a proven track record of superior performance and transformational impact, through leadership, Lean methodologies, change management, organizational and people development, effective communication and cross-functional collaboration.
Sound combination of long-term strategic thinking, hands-on execution, and sense of urgency.

Significant achievements in the areas of
>>> Safety culture, empowerment, and development, for our people
>>> Quality and Delivery performance, for our customers
>>> Cost savings, productivity, and Inventory right-sizing, for our shareholders

Core competences and areas of expertise:
♦ International multi-site Operations
♦ Customer Experience
♦ Profitability
♦ Matrix organizations
♦ Intercultural experience
♦ Leadership
♦ Operational Excellence
♦ Operating Systems
♦ LEAN methodologies
♦ Change management
♦ People development
♦ Talent Management
♦ Performance culture
♦ Strategic thinking
♦ Sense of urgency
♦ Strategy deployment
♦ Problem Solving
♦ Cost structure (conversion costs, material costs, OCOS)
♦ Make-or-Buy strategy
♦ Footprint optimization
♦ Production, EHS, Quality, Maintenance, Engineering, Supply Chain, Sourcing
♦ Multi-technology processes
♦ CapEx management
♦ Key projects management
♦ Kaizen events
♦ Extensive knowledge in KPI visual boards, action trackers, cadence reviews, Daily Management process, Gemba Walk, Problem Solving Process, 6S, Kanban, Standard Work, TPM, VSM, SMED

Mes compétences :
Danaher Business System
Standard Work
Talent management
Sourcing
Gemba Walk
Leadership
KPI
Safety culture
6S
Strategic thinking
Arbre des causes
Procurement
Kanban
High Performance Culture
Méthode SMED
Management
Team building
Strategy
Problem solving
Organization skills
TPM
Logistique
VSM
ERP
Optimisation des process
Daily Management process
Inventory management
Industrial engineering
Sense of urgency
Productivity
5S
Manufacturing
Project management
Lean Manufacturing
CapEx
Kaizen
Maintenance
Intercultural skills
People development
Gestion des opérations
Supply Chain
Amélioration continue
Automotive
Qualité
Operational Excellence
Conduite du changement
Operating Systems
Réduction de coût

Entreprises

  • MSA The Safety Company - Director Operations Europe

    2014 - 2019 Strategic and operational lead for 6 plants (in Germany, France, Morocco, UK, Ireland), a distribution center, Supply Chain, Sourcing; 600+ people, plant managers, functional managers, $150m budget.
    Accountable for Operating Plans and performance in Safety, Quality, Delivery, Inventory, Costs.
    Operational Excellence deployment through Lean principles, our MSA Operating System, and people development.

    >>> Safety; cultural transformation, 50% less Lost Time Injuries
    >>> Delivery; On-Time-Delivery driven from 81% up to 93% within 3 years, while shortening Lead-Times by up to 70%; Backorder reduced by 75% ($3m impact)
    >>> Costs reductions; 4% annual savings in material, conversion, structural, and Supply Chain costs
    >>> Operational Excellence; developed the essentials of performance management, in terms of processes, skills, and methodologies (KPI's, cadence reviews, Gemba Walks, Problem Solving, Lean Manufacturing)
    >>> Business; co-developed an end-to-end business model and strategy

  • Danaher - Director of Operations

    Washington 2010 - 2014 Plant management. Lead and restructurings of Manufacturing, Quality, Procurement, Logistics, Industrialization, and DBS (DANAHER BUSINESS SYSTEM), 80 people, CHF15m operating budget.
    Leading the Lean transformation plan and Operational Excellence in SQDIP (Safety, Quality, Delivery, Inventory, Productivity).

    >>> Quality; 70% less customer complaints, 85% decrease of defective ppm
    >>> Delivery; On-Time-Delivery increased from 77% up to a 86-98% range
    >>> Inventory; 35% decrease, CHF1.8m cashflow improvement
    >>> Productivity; 26% increase (revenue per person)
    >>> Cost savings; YoY 4% in Purchasing Price Variation, 6% in Operating Expense
    >>> Well-established Daily Management and Problem Solving processes and culture
    >>> Multiple Lean Kaizen events (KPI visual boards, VSM, KanBan, Standard Work, 5S)
    >>> Successful launch of a new flagship product

  • LEMCO Precision - Production Director - Senior Project Manager

    2007 - 2008 >>> Developed and led a Lean-based operational efficiency plan and high performance culture:
    from communication plan, documentation system, metrics, to targets, KPI's boards, and action plans; which translated into a 20-40% increase of Production outputs
    >>> Co-led the margin strategy, P&L optimization, and Business Plan, with Sales and Finance
    >>> Operational improvements in the areas of delivery lead times, quality, machine setup time

  • Zf Friedrichshafen - Production Manager

    Friedrichshafen 2002 - 2007 >>> Led a drastic turnaround of Production performance in terms of volume (+25%), productivity (+30%), Quality (customer claims divided by 5, assembly rejects by 30, reworks by 4), and Delivery (0 line stop by customers, 0 manufacturing delay)
    >>> Led Lean programs (5S, TPM, SMED, Visual Factory Management)
    >>> Cited by a BMW factory as transformed into one of their most reliable suppliers

  • Valfond - Site Maintenance Manager

    1999 - 2002 >>> Reorganized the Site Maintenance. Led Lean programs (5S, TPM). Created a budget control process

  • Valeo - Maintenance roles

    Paris 1994 - 1999 >>> Led a Maintenance department and the reorganization / centralization of Maintenance Engineering
    >>> Drove OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) from 47% up to 75%
    >>> Led Lean programs (5S, TPM)
    >>> Set up processes for Continuous Improvement and budget control

Formations

  • Supméca Paris

    Saint Ouen 1990 - 1993 Masters Degree

    Centre d'Etudes Supérieures des Techniques Industrielles

Réseau