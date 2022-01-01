Patrice FOULON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Évian-les-Bains
Operations as a strategic pillar of value creation
- Transforming Operations to accelerate profitable growth of global manufacturing companies -
Results oriented leader driving accountability across multi-site Operations, with laser focus on customer experience and profitable growth, bringing over 20 years of experience within world leading companies and best practice benchmarks for Lean Production Systems and Business Systems.
Demonstrated ability to deliver in international, multicultural, complex, and demanding environments.
Strong expertise in Operational Excellence, with a proven track record of superior performance and transformational impact, through leadership, Lean methodologies, change management, organizational and people development, effective communication and cross-functional collaboration.
Sound combination of long-term strategic thinking, hands-on execution, and sense of urgency.
Significant achievements in the areas of
>>> Safety culture, empowerment, and development, for our people
>>> Quality and Delivery performance, for our customers
>>> Cost savings, productivity, and Inventory right-sizing, for our shareholders
Core competences and areas of expertise:
♦ International multi-site Operations
♦ Customer Experience
♦ Profitability
♦ Matrix organizations
♦ Intercultural experience
♦ Leadership
♦ Operational Excellence
♦ Operating Systems
♦ LEAN methodologies
♦ Change management
♦ People development
♦ Talent Management
♦ Performance culture
♦ Strategic thinking
♦ Sense of urgency
♦ Strategy deployment
♦ Problem Solving
♦ Cost structure (conversion costs, material costs, OCOS)
♦ Make-or-Buy strategy
♦ Footprint optimization
♦ Production, EHS, Quality, Maintenance, Engineering, Supply Chain, Sourcing
♦ Multi-technology processes
♦ CapEx management
♦ Key projects management
♦ Kaizen events
♦ Extensive knowledge in KPI visual boards, action trackers, cadence reviews, Daily Management process, Gemba Walk, Problem Solving Process, 6S, Kanban, Standard Work, TPM, VSM, SMED
Mes compétences :
Danaher Business System
Standard Work
Talent management
Sourcing
Gemba Walk
Leadership
KPI
Safety culture
6S
Strategic thinking
Arbre des causes
Procurement
Kanban
High Performance Culture
Méthode SMED
Management
Team building
Strategy
Problem solving
Organization skills
TPM
Logistique
VSM
ERP
Optimisation des process
Daily Management process
Inventory management
Industrial engineering
Sense of urgency
Productivity
5S
Manufacturing
Project management
Lean Manufacturing
CapEx
Kaizen
Maintenance
Intercultural skills
People development
Gestion des opérations
Supply Chain
Amélioration continue
Automotive
Qualité
Operational Excellence
Conduite du changement
Operating Systems
Réduction de coût