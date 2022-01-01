Patrice GLOGG

Creating In Polynesia á Company with the purpose of supplying in the whole Fenua this disinfecting stick called Bâtonnet Magique for comfort and health in the refrigerator for every households.



Have been managing Deluxe hotels of various sizes, in all parts of the world, for the past 30 years.

Conversant with all aspects of hotel at high level.



Have conducted humanitarian missions in various countries and continents on the tourism sectors.



Mes compétences :

Relations humaines

Qualité

Luxe

Hôtellerie

Consultant

Restauration

Management

Hygiène des aliments