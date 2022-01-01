Menu

Creating In Polynesia á Company with the purpose of supplying in the whole Fenua this disinfecting stick called Bâtonnet Magique for comfort and health in the refrigerator for every households.

Have been managing Deluxe hotels of various sizes, in all parts of the world, for the past 30 years.
Conversant with all aspects of hotel at high level.

Have conducted humanitarian missions in various countries and continents on the tourism sectors.

  • Le Bâtonnet Magique - Patenté

    2015 - maintenant Creation de la société en Polynesie pour la commercialisation du Knicknclean sous la dénomination "le Batonnet Magique"

  • CFEH - Palace - C.O.O.

    1987 - maintenant acquisition et gestion d'unités hôtelières.
    Expertise en financement, feasibility studies et en management hôtelier.
    Recherches et présentation de méthodes d'amélioration des performances dans des unités en difficultés.
    Missions de conseils en hôtellerie et pour des universités de management hôtelier.

    Nom : Patrice GLOGG
    Date de naissance : 25 avril 1941
    Lieu de naissance : Hyères (Var) FRANCE
    Nationalité : Suisse et Française
    Situation familiale : Marié - un enfant (né en 1975)
    Education : Primaire - Lycée : Hyères & Marseille - Baccalauréat,
    Université de Cornell - Hotel Management
    Société Suisse des Hôteliers Lausanne/Berne
    Langues:Français - Anglais - Allemand - Espagnol – Italien - Portugais
    Suisse Allemand (couramment) - Arabe (notions)
    Loisirs: Tennis, Ski Nautique, Natation, Vol sur petits avions à moteur, Cerf volant de compétition en Afrique du Sud
    Musique Classique, Collection de timbre-poste.

    - Ai été un membre actif de différents clubs et associations professionnels.
    - Depuis 13 générations dans l’hôtellerie de luxe, j’ai débuté ma carrière hôtelière en 1958 en Suisse.

    Hôtel des Bergues - Genève
    Hôtel des Trois Rois - Bâle
    Bellevue Palace -Berne
    Grand Hôtel et Hôtel de Noailles - Marseille, France
    Hôtel Palace - Madrid
    Hôtel Continental Palace - San Sebastian, Espagne
    Entreprise Familiale - Marseille, France
    Hôtel Plaza - Nice, France
    Hôtel Waldhaus - Vulpera, Suisse
    WaldHôtel National - Arosa, Suisse - Assistant Directeur Général
    Hôtel El Mansour - Casablanca, Maroc - Directeur Général - 7 ans
    Peninsula Group-Hong Kong Hôtel - Hong Kong - 800 chambres + 17 restaurants - Directeur Général - 2 ans
    The Philippine Village Hôtel (520 chambres) - Manille &
    Royal Ternate, Puerto Azul - (850 chambres) -Directeur Général Simultané - 2 ans

    HOTELS CONCORDE - 10 ans
    - Cairo Concorde Hôtel (412 chambres) Le Caire - Egypte -Directeur Général - 3 ans
    - Hôtel du Louvre - Concorde - Paris (232 chambres) Directeur Général - 5 ans
    - L'Habitation de Lonvilliers - Saint Martin - Antilles Françaises - (263 chambres) Directeur Général - 2 ans - site de la conférence des Présidents Mitterand-Bush que j’y ai organisée.

    - Vista Palace Hôtel - Roquebrune Cap-Martin/Monaco (70 suites & chambres) Président du directoire - 6 ans.
    - Cape Sun Inter-Continental - Le Cap - Afrique du Sud (370 chambres et suites & centre de conférences )- Directeur général – 1 an
    - Buergenstock Hôtels & Resort – Lac des 4 Cantons – Suisse – Directeur Général – 2 ans
    - Quinta do Lago Hotel (Orient Express) – Algarve – Portugal – Directeur Général – 2 ans
    - Vila Sol – Golf & Spa Resort – Algarve – Portugal & Europe – différentes missions de consultant pour devellopement de la marque – 2 ans
    - Corinthia Hotels – IHI – Malte & Europe 6 hôtels – Représentant des propriétaires et administrateur résidant – Lisbonne – 2 ans.
    - Swiss Contact – Société Suisse para gouvernementale d’aide aux pays en voie de développement – Expert hôtelier - missions en Bulgarie et au Népal pour assister à la restructuration d’exploitations hôtelières et d’université dans ces pays.
    - Alpes Hôtel du Pralong & Hôtel Crystal - Courchevel 1850 - France - Directeur général de ces deux établissements pour le compte de nouveaux propriétaires.1 an

  • Le Sirius Nice - ProPrietaire

    1962 - maintenant

  • Cornell University (Itahca)

    Itahca 1967 - 1968 Food & Beverage administration & Sales & Marketing

    Hotels - Cours spéciaux disensés extra université.

